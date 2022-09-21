Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Super League Gaming, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SLGG   US86804F2020

SUPER LEAGUE GAMING, INC.

(SLGG)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-20 pm EDT
0.7680 USD   -0.27%
08:06aSuper League Executives to Share Expertise in Advertising and Gaming with Upcoming Speaking Engagements
GL
08:05aSuper League Executives to Share Expertise in Advertising and Gaming with Upcoming Speaking Engagements
AQ
08/24Super League Announces Virtual Participation in the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Super League Executives to Share Expertise in Advertising and Gaming with Upcoming Speaking Engagements

09/21/2022 | 08:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG), a global leader in metaverse gaming, announced today the participation of several executives at upcoming key industry events, continuing to contribute its talent for thought leadership opportunities:

Tuesday, October 4, 2022

Matt Edelman, Chief Commercial Officer of Super League, to participate in MetaBeat 2022, the Metaverse event for tech and enterprise decision makers from VentureBeat. He will join the panel How to maximize and experiment with technologies for your organization and customers as we move towards metaverse worlds alongside executives from Walmart, Sephora, and Procter & Gamble.

To learn more, click HERE

Thursday, October 20, 2022

Mike Wann, Chief Strategy Officer of Super League, will speak at Advertising Week New York, sharing his insights on a panel titled: Event, Measuring the Metaverse: Future-Proofing Your Web3 Strategy.

To learn more, click HERE.

Thursday, November 3, 2022

At the Esports Business Summit, Brian Gramo, Vice President, Video Production and Head of Super Studios, will participate in the panel discussion Creating Content that Sticks.

Matt Edelman will share his insights on Future or Bubble: Esports, NFTs and the Metaverse.

To learn more, please click HERE.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG) is a leading publisher of games, monetization tools and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company’s solutions provide incomparable access to an audience consisting of players in the largest global metaverse environments, fans of hundreds of thousands of gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across major social media and digital video platforms. Fueled by proprietary and patented technology systems, the company’s platform includes access to vibrant in-game communities, a leading metaverse advertising platform, a network of highly viewed channels and original shows on Instagram, TikTok, Snap, YouTube, and Twitch, cloud-based livestream production tools, and an award-winning esports invitational tournament series. Super League’s properties deliver powerful opportunities for brands and advertisers to achieve impactful insights and marketing outcomes with gamers of all ages. For more, go to superleague.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Shannon Devine
MZ North America
Main: 203-741-8811
SLGG@mzgroup.us

Media Contact
Gillian Sheldon
gillian.sheldon@superleague.com


All news about SUPER LEAGUE GAMING, INC.
08:06aSuper League Executives to Share Expertise in Advertising and Gaming with Upcoming Spea..
GL
08:05aSuper League Executives to Share Expertise in Advertising and Gaming with Upcoming Spea..
AQ
08/24Super League Announces Virtual Participation in the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global ..
GL
08/24Super League Announces Virtual Participation in the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global ..
AQ
08/15SUPER LEAGUE GAMING, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
AQ
08/15Super League Gaming, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Month..
CI
08/12Paramount's MTV, Super League Gaming Launch Metaverse Project for Video Music Awards
MT
08/12The 2022 “VMAs” Rocket to the Metaverse
GL
08/12The 2022 “VMAs” Rocket to the Metaverse
AQ
08/11SUPER LEAGUE GAMING : Shareholder Letter Q2 2022
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SUPER LEAGUE GAMING, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 21,0 M - -
Net income 2022 -32,2 M - -
Net cash 2022 5,90 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,90x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 28,7 M 28,7 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,09x
EV / Sales 2023 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 97
Free-Float 63,9%
Chart SUPER LEAGUE GAMING, INC.
Duration : Period :
Super League Gaming, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUPER LEAGUE GAMING, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,77 $
Average target price 4,00 $
Spread / Average Target 421%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ann Hand Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Clayton J. Haynes Chief Financial Officer
Jeff P. Gehl Independent Director
Michael R. Keller Independent Director
Kristin Patrick Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUPER LEAGUE GAMING, INC.-67.46%29
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.12.79%58 704
NETEASE, INC.-17.49%52 090
NEXON CO., LTD.15.74%15 498
KRAFTON, INC.-50.98%7 598
37 INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-32.35%5 777