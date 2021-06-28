Super League Gaming and Trovo Team Up to Help Make Streaming Passions a Reality

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG), a global leader in competitive video gaming and esports entertainment for everyday players of all ages, announced today the integration of Mobcrush’s multicasting software solution with the interactive live streaming platform Trovo . This new collaboration enables streamers and content creators to expand their audience on a new and fast-growing destination for live gaming content across the globe.



Recently acquired by Super League, Mobcrush is a leading technology platform that empowers gamers and influencers to reach all of their fans simultaneously across the world’s biggest digital video and social media channels. By integrating with Trovo and their 300,000 plus streamers, Mobcrush makes it easy for Trovo users to broadcast to additional destinations and grow their audiences across multiple platforms at the same time.

Along with free multi-streaming distribution, this integration also includes Mobcrush’s proprietary engagement solution Sponsored Live Breaks, which provides creators with a way to entertain their audience even while they are away from their camera. Sponsored Live Breaks connects sponsors to AI-generated gameplay highlight reels that are produced in real time. Whether streamers are just starting out or have been broadcasting for years, this integration with Mobcrush makes it possible to grow even faster, by now adding the fastest growing live streaming platform Trovo.

“Creators are always looking for new opportunities to grow their audience reach. Trovo’s new platform and their investments in creator tools and support align with our mission at Super League to help creators pursue their passion with confidence and belief in their future,” said Mike Wann, Chief Strategy Officer for Super League.

“Our integration with Mobcrush’s multicasting software solution is a part of our continuous effort to empower our content creators on Trovo with more audience reach and interactions,” said Diego Fang, Head of Trovo Global Operation. “We have stayed true to our core principle to create more discoverability and stage for the content creators through Trovo’s open and inclusive strategy. We hope that this integration will help the content creators grow and benefit from it as a result.”

Trovo and Super League share the focused mission of helping all types of creators and streamers turn their passions into reality, and a legitimate livelihood. With Trovo already at 5 million active monthly users, they continue to cement themselves as a champion for amateur streamers.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG) is a leading gaming and esports content and community platform that gives tens of millions of players multiple ways to create, connect, compete, and enjoy the video games they love. Fueled by proprietary and patented technology systems, the company’s offerings include competitive gaming tournaments featuring many of the biggest titles in the world, gameplay properties that allow young gamers to experience and build their own imaginative Minecraft worlds, and production and distribution software tools that power billions of views of live streaming and video-on-demand content annually. Through partnerships with world class consumer brands, in-game player monetization, and a fully virtual cloud-based video production studio, Super League is building a broadly inclusive, global brand at the intersection of gaming, experiences, and entertainment. For more, go to superleague.com .

About Trovo

Trovo is an interactive live streaming platform that is built on the value of open access, real-time interaction and community empowerment. Officially launched in May 2020, Trovo has now reached 5 million Monthly Active Users with more than 300 thousand streamers on the platform in just one year of time. The Trovo 500 Program has been the key to Trovo’s current success. With funds totaling the amount of $30 million supporting streamers in content creation by 2021, Trovo is determined to steadily enlarge the T500 program and to be able to benefit a minimum 10% of all streamers on the platform by the end of 2021. With all the effort, streamers’ opportunity and welfare on the platform have always been the center of Trovo’s philosophy. Around streamer, Trovo has also built a unique and caring community that respects and supports one another not only on the platform but also in real life. Trovo aims to provide a real experience in the form of live streaming that is for everyone to discover. For more: trovo.live

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements involve substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements in this communication may include, among other things, statements about our possible or assumed business strategies, potential growth opportunities, new products and potential market opportunities. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things, our ability to implement our plans, forecasts and other expectations with respect our business; attracting new customers and maintaining and expanding our existing customer base; our ability to scale and update our platform to respond to customers’ needs and rapid technological change; increased competition on our market and our ability to compete effectively, and expansion of our operations and increased adoption of our platform internationally. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results are included in the section titled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other filings that we make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission which, once filed, are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this communication are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

Media Contact:

For Super League

Gillian Sheldon

Super League Gaming

gillian.sheldon@superleague.com