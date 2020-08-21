Super League Named Launch Partner for Innovative New Game Venture Valley

Log in
08/21/2020 | 08:01am EDT

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG), a global leader in competitive video gaming and esports entertainment for everyday players around the world, and the Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship, whose mission is to inspire entrepreneurship and make financial competence as commonplace as reading, announced today an exclusive recreational esports partnership for the launch of the nonprofit’s upcoming new game Venture Valley.

Working with premiere game developer Hitpoint Studios, the Singleton Foundation produced this innovative new game, Venture Valley which gives players the chance to be the CEO of their in-game careers. With esports-style competitive play, gamers create new start-up companies — everything from a simple dog-walking business to futuristic drone factories. Up to six players compete against each other with the goal of building the most successful business empire in the Valley, all while developing important life skills along the way.

Venture Valley is ingenious, fun, and will surprise you,” says Andy Babb, Chief Games Officer of Super League Gaming. “The Singleton Foundation and Hitpoint Studios have produced a AAA sim game that’s truly innovative within the genre by including elements to support competitive play. With fast-paced action that is addictive for players and viewers, Venture Valley is pioneering a new type of esport.”

As the exclusive esports launch partner for Venture Valley, Super League will be developing multiple initiatives across its proprietary properties and within its social and digital distribution channels. Included within the program will be weekly online competitions enabling players to compete for everything from bragging rights to exciting prizes, with top players being celebrated within the Super League and emerging Venture Valley communities. Super League also will produce a collegiate Venture Valley championship tournament, complete with a live esports broadcast of the finals, leveraging Super League’s patented gameplay visualization technology.

“Super League is the perfect platform and partner for the launch of Venture Valley esports,” says Shelley Miles, CEO of the Singleton Foundation. “The game is all about being an entrepreneur and we are thrilled to have a partner who is able to generate awareness, drive downloads, and help build our foundational community through the right mix of competition and content. Super League delivers on all fronts.”

About Super League Gaming
Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG) is a leading gaming community and content platform that gives everyday gamers multiple ways to connect and engage with others while enjoying the video games they love. Powered by proprietary technology systems, Super League offers players the ability to create gameplay-driven experiences they can share with friends, the opportunity to watch live streaming broadcasts and gameplay highlights across digital and social channels, and the chance to compete in events and challenges designed to celebrate victories and achievements across multiple skill levels. With gameplay and content offerings featuring more than a dozen of the top video game titles in the world, Super League is building a broadly inclusive, global brand at the intersection of gaming, experiences and entertainment. Whether to access its expanding direct audience or the company’s unique content production and virtual event capabilities, third parties ranging from consumer brands, video game publishers, television companies, traditional sports organizations, concert promoters, and more, are turning to Super League to provide integrated solutions that drive business growth.

About the Singleton Foundation
The mission of the Singleton Foundation is to make financial competence fun and engaging for everyone by using the power of entertainment to capture attention, create change, promote entrepreneurship, and to inspire individual achievement. The Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship is a 501(c)(3). For more information about the Singleton Foundation, please visit: www.singletonfoundation.org

Media Contact:
For Super League Gaming
Gillian Sheldon
gillian.sheldon@superleague.com

For Singleton Foundation
Susan Lusty
Susan@SusanLustyComm.com

Lori Mezoff
Mezzie44@Yahoo.com

Investor Relations for Super League:
Sean McGowan and Cody Slach
Gateway Investor Relations
SLG@gatewayir.com

Forward-Looking Statements
Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements involve substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements in this communication include, among other things, statements about our possible or assumed business strategies, potential growth opportunities, new products and potential market opportunities. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things, our ability to implement our plans, forecasts and other expectations with respect our business; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of events that took place during and subsequent to the quarter ended March 31, 2020, including the possibility that the expected benefits will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; unknown liabilities that may or may not be within our control; attracting new customers and maintaining and expanding our existing customer base; our ability to scale and update our platform to respond to customers’ needs and rapid technological change; increased competition on our market and our ability to compete effectively, and expansion of our operations and increased adoption of our platform internationally. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results are included in the section titled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and other filings that we make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission which, once filed, are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this communication are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
