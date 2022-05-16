Log in
Super League's Ann Hand Named to Ad Age's 2022 Leading Women List

05/16/2022 | 01:01pm EDT
Formerly known as Women to Watch, the list recognizes change-making leaders in advertising, marketing, and media

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG), a leading network of metaverse games, monetization tools, and content channels, congratulates Chairman and CEO Ann Hand who has been named one of Ad Age’s Leading Women of 2022.

The yearly honor, which recognizes excellence in advertising, marketing and media, highlighted Ann’s decades of work as a market-facing executive. Having served across several industries, including live event gaming, sustainability, consumer retail, and most recently, the Super League’s leading network of metaverse games and proprietary ad tech offerings. As Chairman and CEO, Ann fuels the company's vision of empowering developers, energizing players, and entertaining fans across the globe. Under her leadership, Super League’s robust, long-term committed tier 1 advertising and brand partners can reach the audiences they crave through Super League's network of more than 75 million passionate gamers in global metaverse environments, stable of gaming influencers, and hours of quality, compelling gameplay content across major social media and digital video platforms.

“I am honored to stand shoulder to shoulder with such a visionary and innovative group,” said Hand. “Today’s consumers are smart, savvy, and know what they want. Women, not only on the executive side but in audiences too, are key to moving the needle when it comes to brand awareness. While new and unique products and offerings are some keys to success, what is just as important is the team you build around yourself.  We've built a great culture that reflects what we stand for with our gaming audience in creating empowering, inclusive spaces for our players and creators.  We get our audience because we are our audience and believe living those values leads to richer outcomes for our brand partners as well."

Before joining SLG, Ann served as CEO of Project Frog, a venture-backed firm whose mission is to democratize healthy, inspired buildings that are better, faster, greener, and more affordable than traditional alternatives. Previously, she held a variety of senior executive positions with BP plc, including most notably Senior Vice President, Global Brand Marketing & Innovation, where she oversaw the entire brand portfolio of B2C and B2B brands, including BP, Arco, am/pm, and Aral. Prior to that, she ran BP’s Global Liquefied Gas Business Unit, which had $3B in annual revenue and over 3,000 employees worldwide.

To view the list of all honorees, please visit adage.com/LeadingWomen2022.

About Super League Gaming
Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG) builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company’s solutions provide incomparable access to an audience consisting of players in the largest global metaverse environments, fans of hundreds of thousands of gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across major social media and digital video platforms. Fueled by proprietary and patented technology systems, the company’s platform includes access to vibrant in-game communities, a leading metaverse advertising platform, a network of highly viewed channels and original shows on Instagram, TikTok, Snap, YouTube, and Twitch, cloud-based livestream production tools, and an award-winning esports invitational tournament series.  Super League’s properties deliver powerful opportunities for brands and advertisers to achieve impactful insights and marketing outcomes with gamers of all ages. For more, go to superleague.com.

Media Contact
Gillian Sheldon
gillian.sheldon@superleague.com


