  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Super League Gaming, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SLGG   US86804F2020

SUPER LEAGUE GAMING, INC.

(SLGG)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:57:21 2023-05-30 pm EDT
0.5461 USD   -2.81%
04:16pSuper League to Present at the LD Micro Invitational XIII Conference
GL
05/15Super League Gaming : Shareholder Letter Q1 2023
PU
05/15Super League Gaming, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Super League to Present at the LD Micro Invitational XIII Conference

05/30/2023 | 04:16pm EDT
SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG), a global leader in building immersive entertainment experiences, today announced management will present at the LD Micro Invitational XIII conference being held from June 6-8, 2023 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Bel Air, California.

Ann Hand, Chief Executive Officer, and Clayton Haynes, Chief Financial Officer, will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors and will deliver the Company’s presentation on Wednesday, June 7th at 3:30 PM pacific time. Interested parties can register for and view the webcast of the presentation here. To schedule a meeting with Super League’s management, please contact your conference representative or you may also email your request to SLGG@mzgroup.us.

About Super League Gaming

Super League (Nasdaq: SLGG) is a leading strategically-integrated publisher and creator of games and experiences across the world’s largest immersive digital platforms. From metaverse gaming powerhouses such as Roblox, Minecraft and Fortnite, to the most popular Web3 environments such as Sandbox and Decentraland, to bespoke worlds built using the most advanced 3D creation tools, Super League’s innovative solutions provide incomparable access to massive audiences who gather in immersive digital spaces to socialize, play, explore, collaborate, shop, learn and create. As a true end-to-end activation partner for dozens of global brands, Super League offers a complete range of development, distribution, monetization and optimization capabilities designed to engage users through dynamic, energized programs. As an originator of new experiences fueled by a network of top developers, a comprehensive set of proprietary creator tools and a future-forward team of creative professionals, Super League accelerates IP and audience success within the fastest growing sector of the media industry. For more, go to superleague.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Shannon Devine/ Mark Schwalenberg
MZ North America
Main: 203-741-8811
SLGG@mzgroup.us

Media Contact
Gillian Sheldon
gillian.sheldon@superleague.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 27,0 M - -
Net income 2023 -24,9 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3,60 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -0,97x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 21,2 M 21,2 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,92x
EV / Sales 2024 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 97
Free-Float 63,7%
Chart SUPER LEAGUE GAMING, INC.
Duration : Period :
Super League Gaming, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUPER LEAGUE GAMING, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,56 $
Average target price 2,00 $
Spread / Average Target 256%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ann Hand Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew Edelman President & Chief Commercial Officer
Clayton J. Haynes Chief Financial Officer
Jeff P. Gehl Independent Director
Michael R. Keller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUPER LEAGUE GAMING, INC.67.01%21
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.2.76%61 839
NETEASE, INC.23.24%55 981
NEXON CO., LTD.-0.81%17 812
37 INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.73.31%9 197
KUNLUN TECH CO., LTD.293.68%8 496
