THE ULTIMATE COLLAB: DMA United Joins With Super League to Bring Style, Luxury, Design and More to The Gaming Metaverse

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG), a leading publisher of experiences across the world’s largest immersive platforms, and DMA United , the award-winning global advertising agency that sits at the center of style and design, have embarked on a bold new partnership - a collaboration intentionally built to deliver innovative new discovery and monetization avenues for some of the most recognized fashion, style, and luxury IP. Designed to marry the worlds of fashion, art, music, sports, and entertainment with the infinite possibilities for innovative consumer engagement through Web3 and metaverse technologies, this partnership is set to create new models for iconic brands to develop enduring connections with their audiences.



Through this new endeavor, these two leaders in their fields will build a robust fashion-centered launchpad for brands and creators looking to accelerate their success in the digital world. The collaboration plays to each partner’s strengths - leveraging DMA’s polycultural platform of iconic clients, partners, individuals and brands, as well as the agency’s premium advertising and creative services division. Super League brings years of expertise, relationships, publishing and audience development capabilities in the metaverse and beyond, bolstered by industry-leading monetization and measurement tools, and unparalleled reach to consumers across Roblox, Minecraft, TikTok and more. Together, the alliance will guide brands throughout the cultural landscape, super-charging their ability to monetize intellectual property and expand their business in the immersive digital world.

“Marc's vision is unparalleled. He has held deep strategic relationships with the most iconic fashion brands in the world; brands that have shaped global culture and trends,” said Ann Hand, Chair and CEO of Super League Gaming. “With his guidance and deep connections, Super League and DMA can go boldly forward, leading the way in the creation of immersive experiences and new retail and monetization opportunities for the world's top fashion houses.”

“Our mission is to bring commercial value to DMA United’s global network of luxury, contemporary, and streetwear brands,” said Marc Beckman, CEO of DMA United. “With Super League, we will accelerate fashion’s entry into the metaverse by implementing strategies to enhance consumer reach and by developing new streams of revenue while exploring innovation across both the physical and digital realms. This may include on- and off-chain innovative techniques such as consumer customization, physical activation, and loyalty programs.”

Together, the two entities will work to identify strategic opportunities for brand partners, leading various initiatives including monetizing gaming applications, asset design, marketing campaigns, and the creation of branded immersive environments.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG) is a leading publisher of games, monetization tools and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company’s solutions provide incomparable access to an audience consisting of players in the largest global metaverse environments, fans of hundreds of thousands of gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across major social media and digital video platforms. Fueled by proprietary and patented technology systems, the company’s platform includes access to vibrant in-game communities, a leading metaverse advertising platform, a network of highly viewed channels and original shows on Instagram, TikTok, Snap, YouTube, and Twitch, cloud-based livestream production tools, and an award-winning esports invitational tournament series. Super League’s properties deliver powerful opportunities for brands and advertisers to achieve impactful insights and marketing outcomes with gamers of all ages. For more, go to superleague.com .

About DMA United

DMA United is an award winning advertising agency that provides representation services to individuals and brands. DMA’s polycultural platform positions it at the center of superior style and design, and extends into fashion, art, music, sports, and entertainment. For over two decades, DMA United has partnered with Fortune 500 companies and closely held businesses to execute branding and advertising platforms worldwide. A sampling of DMA United’s clients include Karl Lagerfeld, Tom Ford, Havaianas, Pepsi, Carhartt, Sony Music, Claire’s, and Warner Bros. Entertainment. To date, DMA United has designed and implemented seven NFT marketplaces, including Artlabb.io with NYU. Further, it has worked with over 50 individuals and brands to ensure impactful entry into the Web3 space, including the NARS Cosmetics NFT Genesis Collection; and has developed pro-social initiatives with brands such as Parley for the Oceans, Save the Chimps, MPTF and more.

