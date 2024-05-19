Certain Restricted Stock Units of Super Micro Computer, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 19-MAY-2024. These Restricted Stock Units will be under lockup for 61 days starting from 19-MAR-2024 to 19-MAY-2024.

Details:
executive officers and directors have entered into lock-up agreements with the underwriter under which they have agreed, subject to specific exceptions, not to sell, directly or indirectly, any shares of common stock without the permission of Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC for a period of 60 days after the date of this prospectus.