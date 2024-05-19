Super Micro Computer, Inc. specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of high-performance server and storage systems, based on an innovative, modular and open architecture. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - servers and data storage systems (92.2%): accelerated computing platforms made up of a combination of servers and storage systems, designed for data centers, cloud computing, enterprise computing, Hadoop/Big Data, high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, 5G/IdO/Edge technologies and embedded systems. The group also offers server management and security software solutions, as well as professional services; - modular server subsystems and accessories (7.8%): server boards, enclosures, processors, motherboards, power supplies, adapters, switches, networking systems, cables, ventilation systems, etc. At the end of June 2023, the group has 3 production sites located in the United States, the Netherlands and Taiwan. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: The United States (67.9%), Asia (14.7%), Europe (14.1%) and others (3.3%).

Sector Computer Hardware