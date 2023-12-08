ANNUAL REPORT 2023

Letter to Our Shareholders Dear Supermicro Shareholders, Supermicro celebrated its 30th anniversary in fiscal year 2023. It was a breakthrough year for the Company, and we have achieved many firsts: It was the first time Supermicro achieved a $2 billion quarter

It was the first time in the past many years that Supermicro reached 40% CAGR in revenues in two consecutive years

It was the first time that our stock price grew more than 5X in one year

It was the first time that I am 100% proud of our Green Computing Strategy (Save TCO for customers, reduce CO2 impact and grow Supermicro business) There was definitely a lot to celebrate in fiscal year 2023, and none of this would happen without our focus on technology innovation and product time-to-market. Our founding DNA of utilizing a building block architecture from sheet metal to complete systems - rack plug and play (PnP) allows us to support new opportunities globally rapidly. With more than 50% of our staff consisting of engineers, we succeeded in outgrowing the industry and taking market share consistently. We see business opportunities across AI, Enterprise, Cloud, Storage, and 5G/Telco. Our strong partnerships with the leading-edge CPU, GPU, and storage providers gives Supermicro a distinct advantage, especially as demand for our highly integrated rack-scale solutions grows. In addition, we continue to leverage our business automation platform, giving customers online accessibility and purchasing capabilities that broaden our opportunity to extend our time-to-market heritage. The continuing demand for our leading AI plug-and-playrack-scale solutions drove Supermicro's growth breakthrough. Our investment in over 4,000 racks- per-monthstate-of-the-art validation and global production facilities is a significant factor in delivering high-performance AI racks quickly. A world-class engineering staff and many years of collaboration with key customers and partners have enabled us to deliver optimized, first-to-market AI products and solutions. I believe this ongoing AI revolution will impact all industries, and the world, and be possibly much more impactful than the Industrial Revolution over 200 years ago. As a green computing leader, Supermicro has been delivering systems with optimized power efficiency and free-air and liquid cooling capabilities for many years. To continue this trend, we have made major investments across various technologies to drive the adoption of direct liquid cooling in data centers to address the thermal challenges found in the recent AI boom. We are now shipping up to 80KW rack solutions, with 100KW just around the corner, for accelerated and compute-intensive datacenters, CSP, and other industries. In addition to increasing computing density and reducing TCO, liquid cooling dramatically reduces data centers' environmental impact. If the IT industry broadly adopted our Green Computing solutions, it could save nearly $10 billion annually in electricity costs. This would equate to eliminating 30 fossil-fueled power plants and preserving close to 8 billion trees for our planet. We are also focused on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives. We believe our concentration on these programs has improved our impact on the world and strengthened our green computing reputation and relationships with our stakeholders. I am optimistic about Supermicro's future and focused on driving long-term growth and shareholder value. Our position as a leading supplier of rack-scale PnP Total AI and IT Solutions has just begun. Our growth will accelerate as we deliver more optimized AI infrastructure to existing and emerging markets, along with our growing software and services value. Our technological strengths, time-to-market advantage, collaboration with customers, and key CPU/ GPU partners allow Supermicro to achieve even much higher revenues. With AI applications booming, I expect the $20 billion annual revenue target to be just a few years away. Lastly, this record performance could not have been achieved without the dedicated efforts and support of our employees, partners, the board of directors, and our shareholders. I want to express my sincere gratitude for your continued support and confidence in our Company. Sincerely, Charles Liang President and CEO Super Micro Computer, Inc.

HGX/OAM GPU Systems Generative AI, LLMs and AI Training SuperBlade® Highest Density and Efficiency for HPC, EDA and Cloud Petascale Storage Maximum Throughput, Lowest Latency PCIe GPU Systems AI, Media, Omniverse/Metaverse Multi-Node Award Winning Resource Saving Architecture Rackmount Cloud Power and Flexibility for Data Centers MGX GPU Modular Architecture for AI Infrastructure Rack-Scale Integration Design, Building, Testing and Validation for Complete Solutions Liquid Cooling Complete Thermal Solutions for Lower TCO 5G Edge Multi-Processor Workstation Data Center Compute for Offices, Schools, Telco, IoT and Smart City Compute and Memory Optimized for Enterprise Labs and Field Offices

Our Corporate Strategy Core Competency Design & Manufacture of Accelerated Compute Platforms at Rack Scale Supermicro's strategy of leading the market with best-in-class design capability with a global manufacturing footprint and worldwide distribution has accelerated our growth. Our ability to enable any compute architecture, into any systems, into any rack at any scale is driven by our dedication to innovation with 50% of our workforce devoted to research and development. Our design engineers have developed unique solutions that have enabled us to become a critical supplier to many key customers across Enterprise, Cloud, and Edge/Telecom markets. Equally important, nearly all our server and storage systems are manufactured and tested in-house either in Silicon Valley, Taiwan, or the Netherlands, giving us a synergistic and global supply chain advantage that complements our design expertise. Building Block Approach Enables Multi-Platform Design Wins Supermicro's Building Block strategy has enabled our engineers to rapidly bring many more new technologies with superior performance, unmatched power efficiency, and with the broadest choice of solutions to our customers. The acceleration of new CPU and GPU platforms, in combination with advanced memory, I/O, and storage requirements has advantaged Supermicro's building block approach, further accelerating our time-to-market advantage. We are seeing increased design win momentum and revenue growth across global top-tier customers who are relying on Supermicro to support their infrastructure needs far into the future. Focus on Cloud, Edge and Enterprise Partners We are confident in our goal of reaching $10B revenues in the near future and expect to continue outpacing overall industry growth of approximately 7% by a factor of three. We see more opportunities emerging to provide rack-level turnkey computing platforms utilizing next- generation compute, storage, networking, and our systems-level software across global top-tier customers in the public cloud, OEM appliance, service provider, and enterprise. We remain confident that global enterprises, who see their IT as a competitive advantage, will continue to adopt hybrid cloud models leveraging existing in-house IT investments in combination with public cloud services. Our automated product configuration software will help us enable and address the broader market with our Total IT Solutions. Rapid Expansion of Global Manufacturing Footprint As Supermicro continues to gain mind and market share for accelerated compute platforms we are rapidly expanding our global manufacturing footprint. Supermicro's current operations span the globe and include locations in the USA, Taiwan, and Europe. We are midstream in developing new facilities in Malaysia that will continue to provide competitive advantages in the timely manufacture and delivery of our solutions. Our global manufacturing capabilities are both an important part of supporting both our customers and our long-term partnerships along with our key supplier/partners. Additionally, in the near future , we expect to announce options to expand manufacturing at our Green Computing campuses and a new location in the Americas. Our ability to control our manufacturing enables us to drive cost efficiencies and further extends our "time-to- market" advantage of delivering rack scale solutions before the competition. Liquid Cooling, Accelerating our Green Computing Environmental Sustainability Focus Our focus on driving continued power and thermal management efficiencies for our customers has continues to be a strong competitive advantage. Next generation CPU and GPU wattages are creating demands from customers who are seeking out suppliers who can lower energy costs and total cost of ownership while providing superior technical performance. Supermicro has advanced our power management solutions by increasing rack Kw density as high as 100Kw with direct liquid to cold plate technology. This enables users to be more power efficient, swapping AC conditioning for compute density, lowering total cost of ownership. We estimate the universal adoption of our energy-saving products can save up to $10 billion energy costs and the equivalent of saving 8 billion trees.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements Statements contained in this letter and "Our Corporate Strategy" section above that are not historical fact may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements may relate to, among other things, the ability of AI to impact all industries; the ability of partnerships with CPU, GPU, and storage providers to give the Company an advantage; the ability to leverage the Company's business automation platform; the ability continue the Company's trend to deliver systems with optimized power efficiency and free-air and liquid cooling capabilities; the ability to ship 100KW rack solutions, increase computing density, and reduce TCO; the amounts which could be saved by adopting green computing solutions; the ability to accelerate growth; the ability to achieve $10 billion and $20 billion in annual revenues and the timing to achieve such revenue targets; the ability to outpace and continue to outpace overall industry growth; the ability of global enterprises to continue to adopt hybrid cloud models; the ability of automated product configuration software to enable the Company to address the market; the ability to gain mind and market share for accelerated compute platforms; the ability of new facilities to provide competitive advantages; the expectation to announce options to expand manufacturing at the Company's campuses and a new location; the ability of having control over the Company's manufacturing enabling cost efficiencies and extending time to market advantage; and the estimates of energy costs saved and number of trees saved by universal adoption of the Company's products. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute guarantees of future performance and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including: (i) our quarterly operating results may fluctuate, which could cause rapid declines in our stock price, (ii) as we increasingly target larger customers and larger sales opportunities, our customer base may become more concentrated, our cost of sales may increase, our margins may be lower and our sales may be less predictable, (iii) if we fail to meet publicly announced financial guidance or other expectations about our business, our stock could decline in value, (iv) the average sales prices for our server solutions could decline if customers do not continue to purchase our latest generation products or additional components, and (v) adverse economic conditions may harm our business. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested in any forward-looking statements are contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in such filings, particularly in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for our fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed thereafter.

Commission File Number 001-33383
Super Micro Computer, Inc.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Delaware 77-0353939
(State or other jurisdiction of (I.R.S. Employer incorporation or organization) Identification No.)
980 Rock Avenue San Jose, CA 95131
(Address of principal executive offices, including zip code)
(408) 503-8000
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has filed a report on and attestation to its management's assessment of the effectiveness of its internal control over financial reporting under Section 404(b) of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (15 U.S.C. 7262(b)) by the registered public accounting firm that prepared or issued its audit report. ☒ If securities are registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act, indicate by check mark whether the financial statements of the registrant included in the filing reflect the correction of an error to previously issued financial statements. ☐ Indicate by check mark whether any of those error corrections are restatements that required a recovery analysis of incentive-based compensation received by any of the registrant's executive officers during the relevant recovery period pursuant to §240.10D-1(b).☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Act) Yes ☐ No ☒ The aggregate market value of the registrant's common stock held by non-affiliates, based upon the closing price of the common stock on December 31, 2022, as reported by the NASDAQ Global Select Market, was $3,828,767,079. Shares of common stock held by each executive officer and director and by each person who owns 5% or more of the outstanding common stock, based on filings with the Securities Exchange Commission, have been excluded since such persons may be deemed affiliates. This determination of affiliate status is not necessarily a conclusive determination for other purposes. As of July 31, 2023, there were 52,905,947 shares of the registrant's common stock, $0.001 par value, outstanding, which is the only class of common stock of the registrant issued. DOCUMENTS INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE None

SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC. ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2023 TABLE OF CONTENTS Page PART I Item 1. Business 1 Item 1A. Risk Factors 9 Item 1B. Unresolved Staff Comments 32 Item 2. Properties 32 Item 3. Legal Proceedings 33 Item 4. Mine Safety Disclosures 33 PART II Item 5. Market for Registrant's Common Equity, Related Stockholder Matters and Issuer Purchases of Equity 34 Securities Item 6. [Reserved] 36 Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 37 Item 7A. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk 49 Item 8. Financial Statements and Supplementary Data 50 Item 9. Changes in and Disagreements with Accountants on Accounting and Financial Disclosure 99 Item 9A. Controls and Procedures 99 Item 9B. Other Information 101 Item 9C. Disclosure Regarding Foreign Jurisdictions that Prevent Inspections 101 PART III Item 10. Directors, Executive Officers and Corporate Governance 102 Item 11. Executive Compensation 111 Item 12. Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management and Related Stockholder Matters 136 Item 13. Certain Relationships and Related Transactions and Director Independence 137 Item 14. Principal Accountant Fees and Services 141 PART IV Item 15. Exhibits and Financial Statement Schedules 141 Signatures 147 Unless the context requires otherwise, the words "Super Micro," "Supermicro," "we," "Company," "us" and "our" in this document refer to Super Micro Computer, Inc. and where appropriate, our wholly owned subsidiaries. Supermicro, the Company logo and our other registered or common law trademarks, service marks, or trade names appearing in this Annual Report on Form 10-K are the property of Super Micro Computer, Inc. or its affiliates. Other trademarks, service marks, or trade names appearing in this Annual Report on Form 10-K are the property of their respective owners.