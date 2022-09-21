Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Super Micro Computer, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SMCI   US86800U1043

SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC.

(SMCI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-21 pm EDT
55.03 USD   -1.38%
05:50pSUPER MICRO COMPUTER : Supermicro Delivers Second-Generation NVIDIA® OVX™ Computing System for 3D Collaboration, Metaverse, and Digital Twin Simulation, Powered by the New NVIDIA L40 GPU
PU
09/20Supermicro Expands Its NVIDIA-Certified Server Portfolio with New NVIDIA H100 Optimized GPU Systems; New Servers Boost AI Training Performance by up to 9x
PR
09/20Super Micro Computer, Inc. Expands Its NVIDIA-Certified Server Portfolio with New NVIDIA H100 Optimized GPU Systems, New Servers Boost AITraining Performance by Up to 9X
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Super Micro Computer : Supermicro Delivers Second-Generation NVIDIA® OVX™ Computing System for 3D Collaboration, Metaverse, and Digital Twin Simulation, Powered by the New NVIDIA L40 GPU

09/21/2022 | 05:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Supermicro Delivers Second-Generation NVIDIA® OVX™ Computing System for 3D Collaboration, Metaverse, and Digital Twin Simulation, Powered by the New NVIDIA L40 GPU
Customers Can Deploy Supermicro Servers for Graphics and Simulation Foundation for Building and Operating Metaverse Applications at Scale- Systems will Support up to 8 NVIDIA L40 GPUs, ConnectX®-7 SmartNICs, and Current and Future CPU Processors from Intel and AMD

San Jose, Calif., September 21, 2022 - Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI), a global leader in enterprise computing, storage, GPUs, networking solutions, and green computing technology, is extending its lead in accelerated compute infrastructure again by being first to market with the second-generation NVIDIA® OVX™ systems.

The Supermicro OVX server is based on the new L40 GPU in a 4U 8GPU server with dual Intel CPUs, 32 DIMMs, 8TB of memory, 12 PCI-E slots, and up to 24 drive bays. Additional servers that utilize the L40 GPU include a range of systems from Supermicro: the 4U 4GPU rackmount/workstation, the 2U with up to 6GPUs, the 1U 4GPU, and the multi-node 2U 2Node system. These systems all support NVIDIA L40 PCI-E-based GPUs.

"Supermicro is again leading the industry by being first to market with the second generation OVX server," said Charles Liang, president and CEO of Supermicro. "Our most demanding customers require the integration of the fastest CPUs and GPUs for low-latency, immersive experiences. Our OVX server is designed for creating and operating the most complex Omniverse Enterprise applications at scale."

These new servers deliver the ground-breaking graphics, AI, and network performance required to build and operate immersive 3D virtual worlds. OVX systems from Supermicro are purpose-built for creating and managing NVIDIA Omniverse™ Enterprise applications at a data center scale and combine the most advanced NVIDIA RTX-accelerated graphics and AI capabilities with high-speed, secure networking and enterprise-grade management.

The NVIDIA L40 GPUs will be incorporated into Supermicro's current generation, and the next generations of systems are based on Intel and AMD platforms. Next-generation Supermicro systems leveraging the L40 GPU will include the 4U 8GPU server, the 4U 4GPU server, and 2U and 1U servers and workstations. Each Supermicro OVX server is powered by up to eight NVIDIA® L40 GPUs, bringing the power of the NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture to accelerate Omniverse workloads. These systems combine GPUs with three NVIDIA® ConnectX®-7 SmartNICs, high-performance CPUs, and NVMe storage in a unified platform and will be available soon. The next generation of AI applications will require a computing platform optimized for creating graphically rich and physically accurate virtual worlds. Supermicro OVX systems are ideal for supporting this ongoing industry development.

"Supermicro OVX servers are computing systems purpose built for creating and operating NVIDIA Omniverse applications at data center scale," said Kevin Connors, vice president of OEM accounts at NVIDIA. "This second-generation Supermicro OVX server is optimized to power the creation and operation of immersive, photorealistic 3D models, simulations, and digital twins."

For more information and product details regarding the latest Supermicro GPU systems, please visit www.supermicro.com/en/accelerators/nvidia.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first to market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are transforming into a Total IT Solutions provider with server, AI, storage, IoT, switch systems, software, and services while delivering advanced high-volume motherboard, power, and chassis products. The products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Taiwan, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

All other brands, names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:
Greg Kaufman
Super Micro Computer, Inc.
PR@supermicro.com

SMCI-F

Disclaimer

Super Micro Computer Inc. published this content on 21 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2022 21:49:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC.
05:50pSUPER MICRO COMPUTER : Supermicro Delivers Second-Generation NVIDIA® OVX™ Computing ..
PU
09/20Supermicro Expands Its NVIDIA-Certified Server Portfolio with New NVIDIA H100 Optimized..
PR
09/20Super Micro Computer, Inc. Expands Its NVIDIA-Certified Server Portfolio with New NVIDI..
CI
09/19Super Micro Computer Shares Down Following Susquehanna Downgrade
MT
09/19Susquehanna Downgrades Super Micro Computer to Neutral From Positive; Price Target is $..
MT
09/15Biden to hit China with broader curbs on U.S. chip and tool exports -sources
RE
09/13Supermicro Adds New 8U Universal GPU Server That Delivers Maximum Performance and Flexi..
PR
09/12Biden to hit China with broader curbs on U.S. chip and tool exports -sources
RE
09/11EXCLUSIVE : Biden to hit China with broader curbs on U.S. chip and tool exports - sources
RE
08/29Tranche Update on Super Micro Computer, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on Februar..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 6 448 M - -
Net income 2023 416 M - -
Net Debt 2023 56,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,53x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 921 M 2 921 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,46x
EV / Sales 2024 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 4 607
Free-Float 86,4%
Chart SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Super Micro Computer, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 55,80 $
Average target price 91,50 $
Spread / Average Target 64,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles Liang Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David E. Weigand Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Senior VP
George Kao Vice President-Operations
Sherman Tuan Independent Director
Tally C. Liu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC.26.96%2 921
SWITCH, INC.18.61%5 326
INSPUR ELECTRONIC INFORMATION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-40.41%4 461
WIWYNN CORPORATION-30.04%4 419
ASROCK INCORPORATION-65.44%403
EMBEDWAY TECHNOLOGIES (SHANGHAI) CORPORATION-27.55%367