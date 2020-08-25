Super Micro Computer : U.S. SEC charges Super Micro Computer, former CFO with accounting reporting violations

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission said on Tuesday that it has charged a
computer server producer, Super Micro Computer, Inc and
a former chief officer with prematurely recognizing revenue and
understating expenses.
The San Jose, California-based company and the former CFO ,
Howard Hideshima, "pushed employees to maximize end-of-quarter
revenue, yet failed to devise and maintain sufficient internal
accounting controls to accurately record revenue," the SEC order
said. The agency said that resulted in the company's
"improperly" and "prematurely" reporting of revenue, including
"on goods sent to warehouses but not yet delivered to customers,
shipping goods to customers prior to customer authorization, and
shipping misassembled goods to customers."
Super Micro did not admit or deny the SEC's charges, the
agency said in its order. The company has agreed to pay a $17.5
million penalty while Hideshima has agreed to pay disgorgement
and prejudgment interest totaling more than $300,000, and a
$50,000 penalty.
Super Micro's chief executive, Charles Liang, while not
charged with misconduct, is required to reimburse the company
$2.1 million in stock profits that he received while the
accounting errors were occurring, the SEC said.
"Reporting revenue in the wrong period gives investors a
distorted view of a company's financial condition" said Melissa
Hodgman, an SEC enforcement official. "The SEC will continue to
hold executives accountable when they exploit insufficient
internal controls."
