Super Micro surges after highly reassuring numbers for its latest quarter
Super Micro Computer is soaring 24.5% to $31.7, a day after the IT solutions provider released preliminary figures for Q4, seen as highly reassuring on gross margin and order levels, reflecting strong demand for its next-generation artificial intelligence servers.
In an update released Tuesday evening, the San Jose, California-based group said revenue for the latest quarter, ended in late June, should come in near the low end of its target range, which ran from $11bn to $12.5bn.
By contrast, it said it expects gross margin, under both reported and non-GAAP figures, between 15% and 17%, well above its prior forecast of 8.2% to 8.4%, mainly due to a favorable customer and product mix, driven by the success of its most advanced artificial intelligence solutions.
In addition, Super Micro Computer estimates its order backlog reached record levels at the end of fiscal 2026, with total new orders exceeding $60bn, received during the fourth quarter and set to be delivered over the coming quarters.
"'We certainly did not anticipate the increase in SMC's gross margin," Wedbush acknowledges. It has a 'neutral' rating on the stock with a TP of $34, and offers several explanations for the beat.
A favorable industry backdrop, according to Wedbush
The broker says it has gathered consistent comments in recent weeks showing that demand for AI-related products (Grace Blackwell, Blackwell and even Hopper), compute capacity, memory, and more is outstripping supply and that, as a result, shipments of high-margin AI servers remain below demand.
In turn, Wedbush believes SMC likely took advantage of the shortage to secure better pricing and/or steer customers toward a more premium server lineup, for example solutions incorporating more proprietary technologies.
"Lastly, we would not be surprised if the revenue weakness is explained by delays in data center construction for certain major SMC customers, a factor that would also have benefited its product mix," the analyst adds.
"In addition, the sharp increase in SMCI's backlog supports our information regarding sizable future data center orders, which are driving a substantial increase in the need for standard industry components over the coming year," he adds.
Super Micro Computer, Inc. is an application-optimized Total IT solutions provider including server, artificial intelligence (AI) systems, storage, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, switches, software, and support services. Total IT Solutions include complete servers, storage systems, modular blade servers, workstations, full-rack scale solutions, networking devices, server sub-systems, and server management. Its products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the United States, Taiwan, and the Netherlands). The Company's portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from the Company's flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power, and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite) and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be carried out. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of rankings based on the following ratings: Returns (Composite), Profitability (Composite) and Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully read the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.