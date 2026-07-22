Super Micro Computer is soaring 24.5% to $31.7, a day after the IT solutions provider released preliminary figures for Q4, seen as highly reassuring on gross margin and order levels, reflecting strong demand for its next-generation artificial intelligence servers.

In an update released Tuesday evening, the San Jose, California-based group said revenue for the latest quarter, ended in late June, should come in near the low end of its target range, which ran from $11bn to $12.5bn.



By contrast, it said it expects gross margin, under both reported and non-GAAP figures, between 15% and 17%, well above its prior forecast of 8.2% to 8.4%, mainly due to a favorable customer and product mix, driven by the success of its most advanced artificial intelligence solutions.



In addition, Super Micro Computer estimates its order backlog reached record levels at the end of fiscal 2026, with total new orders exceeding $60bn, received during the fourth quarter and set to be delivered over the coming quarters.

"'We certainly did not anticipate the increase in SMC's gross margin," Wedbush acknowledges. It has a 'neutral' rating on the stock with a TP of $34, and offers several explanations for the beat.



A favorable industry backdrop, according to Wedbush



The broker says it has gathered consistent comments in recent weeks showing that demand for AI-related products (Grace Blackwell, Blackwell and even Hopper), compute capacity, memory, and more is outstripping supply and that, as a result, shipments of high-margin AI servers remain below demand.



In turn, Wedbush believes SMC likely took advantage of the shortage to secure better pricing and/or steer customers toward a more premium server lineup, for example solutions incorporating more proprietary technologies.



"Lastly, we would not be surprised if the revenue weakness is explained by delays in data center construction for certain major SMC customers, a factor that would also have benefited its product mix," the analyst adds.



"In addition, the sharp increase in SMCI's backlog supports our information regarding sizable future data center orders, which are driving a substantial increase in the need for standard industry components over the coming year," he adds.