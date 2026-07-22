Super Micro tops $60bn in orders as demand for AI servers surges
Super Micro Computer has said that it has booked over $60bn in orders in Q4, driven by strong demand for its next-generation artificial intelligence servers. Investors welcomed the update, sending the stock up 15% in after-hours trading on Wall Street.
The company is benefiting from accelerating investment by major technology groups and cloud service providers, which are expanding their computing capacity to keep up with the growth of artificial intelligence applications and large language models. This momentum is supporting demand for the highest-performing data center infrastructure.
Super Micro also significantly raised its forecast for adjusted gross margin for the quarter ended June 30, now expected to be between 15% and 17%, up from 8.2% to 8.4% previously. The group attributed the improvement to a more favorable product and customer mix, driven by the success of its most advanced artificial intelligence-focused solutions.
Super Micro Computer, Inc. is an application-optimized Total IT solutions provider including server, artificial intelligence (AI) systems, storage, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, switches, software, and support services. Total IT Solutions include complete servers, storage systems, modular blade servers, workstations, full-rack scale solutions, networking devices, server sub-systems, and server management. Its products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the United States, Taiwan, and the Netherlands). The Company's portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from the Company's flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power, and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).
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