Super Micro Computer has said that it has booked over $60bn in orders in Q4, driven by strong demand for its next-generation artificial intelligence servers. Investors welcomed the update, sending the stock up 15% in after-hours trading on Wall Street.

The company is benefiting from accelerating investment by major technology groups and cloud service providers, which are expanding their computing capacity to keep up with the growth of artificial intelligence applications and large language models. This momentum is supporting demand for the highest-performing data center infrastructure.



Super Micro also significantly raised its forecast for adjusted gross margin for the quarter ended June 30, now expected to be between 15% and 17%, up from 8.2% to 8.4% previously. The group attributed the improvement to a more favorable product and customer mix, driven by the success of its most advanced artificial intelligence-focused solutions.