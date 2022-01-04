Log in
    SMCI   US86800U1043

SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC.

(SMCI)
Supermicro Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Event

01/04/2022 | 05:46pm EST
Super Micro Computer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMCI), a global leader in enterprise computing, storage, networking solutions, and green computing technology, today announced its participation in the upcoming investor conference:

Event: 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
Date: January 10, 2022
Presenter: David Weigand, CFO and Patrick Wang, President, East Coast & SVP, Strategy and Corporate Development
1x1 meetings only

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first to market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are transforming to being a Total IT Solutions provider with server, AI, storage, IoT and switch systems, software and services while continuing to deliver advanced high-volume motherboard, power and chassis products. The products are designed and manufactured in-house (in US, Taiwan and Netherlands) leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power and cooling solutions (air conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 448 M - -
Net income 2022 153 M - -
Net cash 2022 111 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 330 M 2 330 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
EV / Sales 2023 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 4 155
Free-Float 85,8%
Managers and Directors
Charles Liang Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David E. Weigand Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Senior VP
George Kao Senior Vice President-Operations
Sherman Tuan Independent Director
Saria Tseng Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC.3.80%2 330
INSPUR ELECTRONIC INFORMATION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.0.28%8 199
WIWYNN CORPORATION1.79%6 893
SWITCH, INC.-1.71%4 045
ASROCK INCORPORATION-1.42%1 245
EMBEDWAY TECHNOLOGIES (SHANGHAI) CORPORATION2.97%556