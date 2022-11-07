Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Super Micro Computer, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    SMCI   US86800U1043

SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC.

(SMCI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-04 pm EDT
76.63 USD   -3.85%
09:10aSupermicro Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Events
BU
07:21aInsider Sell: Super Micro Computer
MT
07:19aInsider Sell: Super Micro Computer
MT
Supermicro Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Events

11/07/2022 | 09:10am EST
Supermicro (Nasdaq: SMCI), a Total IT Solution Provider for Cloud, AI/ML, Storage, and 5G/Edge, today announced that David Weigand, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will participate in the upcoming investor conferences:

Event:

Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference

Date:

November 29th, 2022

Location:

Scottsdale, AZ

 

1x1 meetings only

 

 

Event:

Wells Fargo 6th Annual TMT Summit

Date:

November 30th, 2022

Fireside Chat:

4:30 pm PT

Location:

Las Vegas, NV

The fireside chat presentations will be webcast live, and all the information will be available on the Supermicro investor relations website at http://ir.supermicro.com/ir-overview/default.aspx.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first to market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are transforming into a Total IT Solutions provider with server, AI, storage, IoT, and switch systems, software, and services while delivering advanced high-volume motherboard, power, and chassis products. The products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Taiwan, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 6 949 M - -
Net income 2023 559 M - -
Net cash 2023 235 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,77x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 4 055 M 4 055 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,55x
EV / Sales 2024 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 4 607
Free-Float 86,5%
Chart SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Super Micro Computer, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 76,63 $
Average target price 80,75 $
Spread / Average Target 5,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles Liang Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David E. Weigand Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Senior VP
George Kao Vice President-Operations
Sherman Tuan Independent Director
Tally C. Liu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC.74.36%4 055
SWITCH, INC.18.72%5 340
WIWYNN CORPORATION-23.23%4 668
INSPUR ELECTRONIC INFORMATION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-36.31%4 650
EMBEDWAY TECHNOLOGIES (SHANGHAI) CORPORATION-8.52%450
ASROCK INCORPORATION-64.12%387