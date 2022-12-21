Advanced search
    SMCI   US86800U1043

SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC.

(SMCI)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-20 pm EST
83.31 USD   +6.41%
12/20Super Micro Computer, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12/20Robert Blair Joins Supermicro Board of Directors
BU
12/20North American Morning Briefing: Futures Waver After BoJ Policy Shift
DJ
Supermicro to be Added to S&P MidCap 400® Index

12/21/2022 | 09:07am EST
Supermicro (Nasdaq: SMCI), a Total IT Solution Provider for Cloud, AI/ML, Storage, and 5G/Edge, welcomed the news that the company is being added to the S&P MidCap 400 Index, effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, December 22, 2022.

“We appreciate being selected for the S&P MidCap 400 Index,” said Charles Liang, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer. “Since our founding 29 years ago we have been dedicated to building a best-in-class company serving our customers with leading-edge compute infrastructure. We want to thank everyone who has enabled our success, including our outstanding customers, vendors, partners, shareholders, and dedicated teams, all of which have enabled our dedication to excellence.”

S&P MidCap 400 Index and Dow Jones Industrial Average are registered trademarks of S&P Dow Jones Indices.

About Supermicro

Supermicro (Nasdaq: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first to market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are transforming into a Total IT Solutions provider with server, AI, storage, IoT, and switch systems, software, and services while delivering advanced high-volume motherboard, power, and chassis products. The products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Taiwan, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

All other brands, names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 6 949 M - -
Net income 2023 559 M - -
Net cash 2023 235 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,45x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 4 409 M 4 409 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,60x
EV / Sales 2024 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 4 607
Free-Float 86,6%
Managers and Directors
Charles Liang Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David E. Weigand Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Senior VP
George Kao Vice President-Operations
Sherman Tuan Independent Director
Tally C. Liu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC.78.13%4 409
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-30.66%27 893
HP INC.-29.49%26 135
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-0.70%20 073
NETAPP, INC.-35.35%12 820
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-54.85%10 530