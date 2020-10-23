The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Continues Its Investigation of Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) on Behalf of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues to investigate potential claims against the board of directors of Super Micro Computer Inc. (“Super Micro” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SMCI) concerning whether the board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders.

On May 17, 2019, following a nearly two year delay, Super Micro filed its 2017 annual report, in which it restated certain financial results for fiscal 2015 and 2016 and reported "adjustments" for fiscal 2013 and 2014.

Our investigation concerns whether the Company’s board of directors breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders and/or grossly mismanaged the Company in connection with the foregoing accounting issues.

