The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Continues Its Investigation of Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) on Behalf of Investors

10/23/2020 | 12:02pm EDT

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues to investigate potential claims against the board of directors of Super Micro Computer Inc. (“Super Micro” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SMCI) concerning whether the board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders.

If you are a shareholder, click here to participate.

On May 17, 2019, following a nearly two year delay, Super Micro filed its 2017 annual report, in which it restated certain financial results for fiscal 2015 and 2016 and reported "adjustments" for fiscal 2013 and 2014.

Our investigation concerns whether the Company’s board of directors breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders and/or grossly mismanaged the Company in connection with the foregoing accounting issues.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you still hold Super Micro shares purchased before May 17, 2019 and wish to discuss this matter with us, or have any questions concerning your rights and interests with regards to this matter, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

© Business Wire 2020

