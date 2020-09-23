Super Retail : 2020 09 23 Appendix 3Y for Anthony Heraghty

23 September 2020
ASX/Media Announcement
Sale of shares by Managing Director
As disclosed in the Appendix 3Y lodged today with the ASX, and following the release of the Super Retail Group Limited's full year financial results on 24 August 2020, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Anthony Heraghty, has sold 15,101 shares on market.
The sale of shares has been undertaken to fund a tax payment relating to the exercise of vested performance rights.
Mr Heraghty's remaining interest in the Group's securities comprise 66,238 ordinary shares and 209,965 unvested performance rights issued under the Group's Performance Rights Plan.
Investor enquiries:
Robert Wruck, Head of Investor Relations
Ph.: 0414 521 124
-
robert.wruck@superretailgroup.com
Media enquiries:
Kate Carini
Ph.: 07 3482 7404
E: communications@superretailgroup.com
The release of this announcement has been authorised by the Disclosure Committee of Super Retail Group Limited.
|
Name of entity
|
SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED
|
|
|
ABN
|
81 108 676 204
|
|
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
Anthony Michael Heraghty
|
|
|
Date of last notice
|
14 September 2020
|
|
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Direct
|
|
|
|
|
Nature of indirect interest
|
N/A
|
|
(including registered holder)
|
|
|
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of change
|
16 September 2020
|
|
|
|
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
15,101 Direct
|
|
|
66,238 Indirect
|
|
|
209,965 Unvested Performance
|
|
|
Rights over Ordinary Shares
|
|
Class
|
Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
|
|
Number acquired
|
Nil
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
$163,090.80
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation
|
|
|
|
No. of securities held after change
|
0 - Direct
|
|
66,238 - Indirect
|
|
209,965 - Unvested Performance
|
|
Rights over Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
Nature of change
|
On market sale of ordinary shares
|
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of
|
|
securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back
|
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
Date of change
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
Interest after change
Part 3 - +Closed period
