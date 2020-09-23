Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Super Retail Group Limited    SUL   AU000000SUL0

SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED

(SUL)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/13
11.78 AUD   +1.90%
10/14SUPER RETAIL : 2020 09 23 Appendix 3Y for Anthony Heraghty
PU
09/14SUPER RETAIL : Amendment to Appendix 3Y - Anthony Heraghty
PU
09/01SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Super Retail : 2020 09 23 Appendix 3Y for Anthony Heraghty

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/14/2020 | 11:50pm EDT

23 September 2020

ASX/Media Announcement

Sale of shares by Managing Director

As disclosed in the Appendix 3Y lodged today with the ASX, and following the release of the Super Retail Group Limited's full year financial results on 24 August 2020, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Anthony Heraghty, has sold 15,101 shares on market.

The sale of shares has been undertaken to fund a tax payment relating to the exercise of vested performance rights.

Mr Heraghty's remaining interest in the Group's securities comprise 66,238 ordinary shares and 209,965 unvested performance rights issued under the Group's Performance Rights Plan.

Investor enquiries:

Robert Wruck, Head of Investor Relations

Ph.: 0414 521 124

  1. robert.wruck@superretailgroup.com

Media enquiries:

Kate Carini

Ph.: 07 3482 7404

E: communications@superretailgroup.com

The release of this announcement has been authorised by the Disclosure Committee of Super Retail Group Limited.

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED

ABN

81 108 676 204

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Anthony Michael Heraghty

Date of last notice

14 September 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest

N/A

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Date of change

16 September 2020

No. of securities held prior to change

15,101 Direct

66,238 Indirect

209,965 Unvested Performance

Rights over Ordinary Shares

Class

Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

Nil

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Number disposed

15,101

Value/Consideration

$163,090.80

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

No. of securities held after change

0 - Direct

66,238 - Indirect

209,965 - Unvested Performance

Rights over Ordinary Shares

Nature of change

On market sale of ordinary shares

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of

securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed No above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Super Retail Group Limited published this content on 23 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2020 03:49:01 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED
10/14SUPER RETAIL : 2020 09 23 Appendix 3Y for Anthony Heraghty
PU
09/14SUPER RETAIL : Amendment to Appendix 3Y - Anthony Heraghty
PU
09/01SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/24SUPER RETAIL : Morgans rates SUL as Add
AQ
08/23SUPER RETAIL : Appendix 4E and Financial Report
PU
08/23SUPER RETAIL : Appendix 3A.1 Notification of Dividend
PU
08/23SUPER RETAIL : 2020 Full Year Results Announcement
PU
08/19SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED : annual earnings release
07/30SUPER RETAIL : Update on Expected 2019/20 Full Year Results
PU
07/14SUPER RETAIL : Successful Completion of Retail Entitlement Offer
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 046 M 2 172 M 2 172 M
Net income 2021 169 M 121 M 121 M
Net Debt 2021 954 M 680 M 680 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,0x
Yield 2021 3,90%
Capitalization 2 719 M 1 948 M 1 939 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,21x
EV / Sales 2022 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 12 000
Free-Float 67,3%
Chart SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Super Retail Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 11,14 AUD
Last Close Price 12,04 AUD
Spread / Highest target 7,97%
Spread / Average Target -7,46%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony M. Heraghty CEO, Group Managing Director & Director
Sally Anne Majella Pitkin Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Steve Tewkesbury General Manager-International Operations
David J. Burns Chief Financial Officer
Paul Hayes Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED16.40%1 906
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED56.74%14 656
AUTONATION, INC.24.80%5 272
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.4.78%4 405
INCHCAPE PLC-32.66%2 443
CHINA YONGDA AUTOMOBILES SERVICES HOLDINGS LIMITED34.65%2 431
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group