Super Retail : 2020 09 23 Appendix 3Y for Anthony Heraghty

23 September 2020

ASX/Media Announcement

Sale of shares by Managing Director

As disclosed in the Appendix 3Y lodged today with the ASX, and following the release of the Super Retail Group Limited's full year financial results on 24 August 2020, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Anthony Heraghty, has sold 15,101 shares on market.

The sale of shares has been undertaken to fund a tax payment relating to the exercise of vested performance rights.

Mr Heraghty's remaining interest in the Group's securities comprise 66,238 ordinary shares and 209,965 unvested performance rights issued under the Group's Performance Rights Plan.

Investor enquiries:

Robert Wruck, Head of Investor Relations

Ph.: 0414 521 124

robert.wruck@superretailgroup.com

Media enquiries:

Kate Carini

Ph.: 07 3482 7404

E: communications@superretailgroup.com

