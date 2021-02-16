Log in
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 02/16
11.58 AUD   0.00%
11:36aSUPER RETAIL : 2021 Half Year Results Presentation
PU
11:36aSUPER RETAIL : 2021 Half Year Results
PU
01/31SUPER RETAIL : Appendix 3Z Final Director's Interest Notice - Diana Eilert
PU
Super Retail : 2021 Half Year Results Presentation

02/16/2021 | 05:36pm EST
17 February 2021

ASX Announcement

2021 - Half Year Results Presentation

Super Retail Group Limited (ASX:SUL) provides its 2021 - Half Year Results Presentation to the market.

For further information contact:

Investor enquiries:

Robert Wruck, Head of Investor Relations Ph.: 0414 521 124

E: robert.wruck@superretailgroup.com

Media enquiries:

Kate Carini

Ph.: 07 3482 7404

E:communications@superretailgroup.com

The release of this announcement has been authorised by the Board of Super Retail Group Limited.

Super Retail Group Limited

2020/21

HALF YEAR RESULTS

PRESENTATION

Authorised for release by the Super Retail Group Board

Inspiring you to live your passion

17 February 2021

Contents

  • Group highlights

  • 2020/21 first half financial results

  • Corporate strategy

  • 2020/21 trading update

  • Appendix

Group highlights

SUPER RETAIL GROUP

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Super Retail Group Limited published this content on 17 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2021 22:35:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 3 253 M 2 526 M 2 526 M
Net income 2021 268 M 208 M 208 M
Net Debt 2021 866 M 672 M 672 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,97x
Yield 2021 6,46%
Capitalization 2 615 M 2 030 M 2 030 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,07x
EV / Sales 2022 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 12 000
Free-Float 67,3%
Technical analysis trends SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 12,54 AUD
Last Close Price 11,58 AUD
Spread / Highest target 27,8%
Spread / Average Target 8,30%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Anthony M. Heraghty CEO, Group Managing Director & Director
David J. Burns Chief Financial Officer
Sally Anne Majella Pitkin Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Hayes Chief Information Officer
Howard Mowlem Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED9.97%2 036
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-6.33%15 359
AUTONATION, INC.12.32%6 888
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.11.37%5 313
INCHCAPE PLC9.79%3 857
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.8.41%3 047
