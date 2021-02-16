Super Retail : 2021 Half Year Results Presentation

ASX Announcement
2021 - Half Year Results Presentation
Super Retail Group Limited (ASX:SUL) provides its 2021 - Half Year Results Presentation to the market.
For further information contact:
Investor enquiries:
Robert Wruck, Head of Investor Relations Ph.: 0414 521 124
E: robert.wruck@superretailgroup.com
Media enquiries:
Kate Carini
Ph.: 07 3482 7404
E:communications@superretailgroup.com
The release of this announcement has been authorised by the Board of Super Retail Group Limited.
Super Retail Group Limited
2020/21
HALF YEAR RESULTS
PRESENTATION
Authorised for release by the Super Retail Group Board
Inspiring you to live your passion
17 February 2021
Contents
Group highlights
SUPER RETAIL GROUP
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Super Retail Group Limited published this content on 17 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2021 22:35:02 UTC.