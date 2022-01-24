Log in
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 01/24 06:40:24 pm
11.21 AUD   -1.41%
Super Retail : Half Year Results Announcement Date & Conference Call Registration Details

01/24/2022 | 05:57pm EST
25 January 2022

HALF YEAR RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT DATE & CONFERENCE CALL REGISTRATION DETAILS

Super Retail Group will release its FY22 half year results on Monday, 21 February 2022.

Following the release, a teleconference call will be hosted by Anthony Heraghty (CEO & Managing Director) and David Burns (CFO) at 10.30am (Sydney time).

Investors and analysts can access the teleconference via the following link: https://s1.c- conf.com/diamondpass/10019148-64l90v.html.

Participants are encouraged to register well in advance of the time of the teleconference call.

Investor enquiries:

Robert Wruck, Head of Investor Relations

Ph: 0414 521 124

  1. robert.wruck@superretailgroup.com

Media enquiries:

Kate Carini

Ph: 07 3482 7404

  1. media@superretailgroup.com

The release of this announcement has been authorised by the Continuous Disclosure Committee of Super Retail Group Limited.

Disclaimer

Super Retail Group Limited published this content on 24 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 206 M 2 289 M 2 289 M
Net income 2022 218 M 155 M 155 M
Net Debt 2022 784 M 560 M 560 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,9x
Yield 2022 5,50%
Capitalization 2 568 M 1 825 M 1 833 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,05x
EV / Sales 2023 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 14 305
Free-Float 68,5%
Chart SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Super Retail Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 11,37 AUD
Average target price 13,81 AUD
Spread / Average Target 21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony M. Heraghty CEO, Group Managing Director & Director
David J. Burns Chief Financial Officer
Sally Anne Majella Pitkin Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Hayes Chief Information Officer
Howard Mowlem Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED-6.74%1 891
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED2.47%19 556
D'IETEREN GROUP-6.70%9 680
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.-7.83%7 738
AUTONATION, INC.-10.16%6 880
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.-8.96%3 638