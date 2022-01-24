Super Retail : Half Year Results Announcement Date & Conference Call Registration Details

25 January 2022
HALF YEAR RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT DATE & CONFERENCE CALL REGISTRATION DETAILS
Super Retail Group will release its FY22 half year results on Monday, 21 February 2022.
Following the release, a teleconference call will be hosted by Anthony Heraghty (CEO & Managing Director) and David Burns (CFO) at 10.30am (Sydney time).
Investors and analysts can access the teleconference via the following link: https://s1.c- conf.com/diamondpass/10019148-64l90v.html.
Participants are encouraged to register well in advance of the time of the teleconference call.
Investor enquiries:
Robert Wruck, Head of Investor Relations
Ph: 0414 521 124
robert.wruck@superretailgroup.com
Media enquiries:
Kate Carini
Ph: 07 3482 7404
media@superretailgroup.com
The release of this announcement has been authorised by the Continuous Disclosure Committee of Super Retail Group Limited.
