Super Retail : Half Year Results Announcement Date & Conference Call Registration Details

25 January 2022

HALF YEAR RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT DATE & CONFERENCE CALL REGISTRATION DETAILS

Super Retail Group will release its FY22 half year results on Monday, 21 February 2022.

Following the release, a teleconference call will be hosted by Anthony Heraghty (CEO & Managing Director) and David Burns (CFO) at 10.30am (Sydney time).

Investors and analysts can access the teleconference via the following link: https://s1.c- conf.com/diamondpass/10019148-64l90v.html.

Participants are encouraged to register well in advance of the time of the teleconference call.

Investor enquiries:

Robert Wruck, Head of Investor Relations

Ph: 0414 521 124

robert.wruck@superretailgroup.com

Media enquiries:

Kate Carini

Ph: 07 3482 7404

media@superretailgroup.com

The release of this announcement has been authorised by the Continuous Disclosure Committee of Super Retail Group Limited.