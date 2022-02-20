Super Retail : Half Year Results - Investor Presentation

21 February 2022
2022 - HALF YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION
Super Retail Group Limited (ASX: SUL) provides its 2022 - Half Year Results Presentation to the market.
FY22
HALF YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION
21 February 2022
C O N T E N T S
Group highlights
FY22 first half financial results
Corporate strategy
ESG and sustainability
Trading update
Appendix
Executive summary
The Group has delivered a solid first half result despite the challenges of Omicron and a disrupted global supply chain
$1.7b in H1 sales (excludes Boxing Day) - reflects strong rebound in second quarter sales across all four core brands1
Record online sales - digital sales up 64% to $389 million
Acceleration of growth in active club members - up 22% to 8.7 million2
46.7% Group gross margin - maintained margin uplift above pre COVID-19 levels despite higher supply chain costs
Fortified inventory position - mitigated the impact of supply chain disruption, enabling the Group to capture strong consumer demand
Investment in stores, digital and team to support future growth - resulting in normalisation of operating costs
Successfully navigated store lockdowns via omni-retail execution - Click & Collect sales up 109%
Store network expansion - 15 new store openings and 28 refurbishments and relocations
Conservative balance sheet - no bank debt and $94 million cash balance
Normalised EPS of 49.9 cents and fully franked interim dividend of 27.0 cents per share
