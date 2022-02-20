Log in
    SUL   AU000000SUL0

SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED

(SUL)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/18 12:10:45 am
12.85 AUD   +0.86%
SUPER RETAIL : Notification of Dividend
PU
SUPER RETAIL : Half Year Results Presentation
PU
SUPER RETAIL : Half Year Results
PU
Super Retail : Half Year Results - Investor Presentation

02/20/2022 | 05:51pm EST
21 February 2022

2022 - HALF YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION

Super Retail Group Limited (ASX: SUL) provides its 2022 - Half Year Results Presentation to the market.

For further information contact:

Investor enquiries:

Robert Wruck, Head of Investor Relations

Ph: 0414 521 124

  1. robert.wruck@superretailgroup.com

Media enquiries:

Kate Carini

Ph.: 07 3482 7404

  1. communications@superretailgroup.com

The release of this announcement has been authorised by the Board of Super Retail Group Limited.

FY22

HALF YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION

Authorised for release by the Super Retail Group Board

21 February 2022

ABN: 81 108 676 204

C O N T E N T S

  • Group highlights
  • FY22 first half financial results
  • Corporate strategy
  • ESG and sustainability
  • Trading update
  • Appendix

2

Group highlights

S U P E R R E T A I L G R O U P

3

Executive summary

The Group has delivered a solid first half result despite the challenges of Omicron and a disrupted global supply chain

  • $1.7b in H1 sales (excludes Boxing Day) - reflects strong rebound in second quarter sales across all four core brands1
  • Record online sales - digital sales up 64% to $389 million
  • Acceleration of growth in active club members - up 22% to 8.7 million2
  • 46.7% Group gross margin - maintained margin uplift above pre COVID-19 levels despite higher supply chain costs
  • Fortified inventory position - mitigated the impact of supply chain disruption, enabling the Group to capture strong consumer demand
  • Investment in stores, digital and team to support future growth - resulting in normalisation of operating costs
  • Successfully navigated store lockdowns via omni-retail execution - Click & Collect sales up 109%
  • Store network expansion - 15 new store openings and 28 refurbishments and relocations
  • Conservative balance sheet - no bank debt and $94 million cash balance
  • Normalised EPS of 49.9 cents and fully franked interim dividend of 27.0 cents per share

S U P E R R E T A I L G R O U P (1)

H1 FY22 sales result excludes Boxing Day which fell in H2. Adjusting for Boxing Day, the net effect is that H1 sales would have increased by $27 million and H1 PBT would have

4

increased by $7 million

(2)

Active club member is a club member who purchased in last 12 months. Growth represents increase in membership over the past 12 months

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Super Retail Group Limited published this content on 20 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2022 22:50:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
