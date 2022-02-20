Super Retail : Half Year Results - Investor Presentation

Executive summary

The Group has delivered a solid first half result despite the challenges of Omicron and a disrupted global supply chain

$1.7b in H1 sales (excludes Boxing Day) - reflects strong rebound in second quarter sales across all four core brands 1

Record online sales - digital sales up 64% to $389 million

Acceleration of growth in active club members - up 22% to 8.7 million 2

46.7% Group gross margin - maintained margin uplift above pre COVID-19 levels despite higher supply chain costs

Fortified inventory position - mitigated the impact of supply chain disruption, enabling the Group to capture strong consumer demand

Investment in stores, digital and team to support future growth - resulting in normalisation of operating costs

Successfully navigated store lockdowns via omni-retail execution - Click & Collect sales up 109%

Store network expansion - 15 new store openings and 28 refurbishments and relocations

Conservative balance sheet - no bank debt and $94 million cash balance