Super Retail : Investor Conference Call Details for FY22 Full Year Results Announcement

25 July 2022

Investor Conference Call Details for FY22 Full Year Results Announcement

Super Retail Group (ASX: SUL) will release its financial results for the 53 weeks ended 2 July 2022 on Wednesday 17 August 2022.

A results briefing teleconference call for analysts and investors, hosted by Managing Director and CEO Anthony Heraghty and CFO David Burns, will be held on Wednesday 17 August at 10.30am (AEST).

To access the teleconference please pre-register at least 15 minutes prior to the call via the following link: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10023894-p0i43n.html

Following pre-registration, participants will receive the teleconference details and a unique access passcode.

Investor enquiries:

Robert Wruck, Head of Investor Relations

Ph: 0414 521 124

robert.wruck@superretailgroup.com

Media enquiries:

Kate Carini

Ph: 0402 348 820

media@superretailgroup.com

The release of this announcement has been authorised by the Continuous Disclosure Committee of Super Retail Group Limited.