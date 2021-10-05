Log in
Super Retail : Non-Executive Director Appointment

10/05/2021 | 04:04am EDT
5 October 2021

ASX/Media Announcement

Non-Executive Director Appointment

Super Retail Group Limited (ASX-SUL) today announces the appointment of Judith Swales as a Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective 1 November 2021.

Ms Swales has significant board and executive management experience with a range of global businesses and is currently the Asia-Pacific Chief Executive Officer of dairy company Fonterra.

Previously, Ms Swales was the managing director of Heinz Australia and CEO and Managing Director of Goodyear Dunlop, Australia and New Zealand. Earlier in her career, Ms Swales worked for retailers in the United Kingdom, including WH Smith before moving to Australia in 2001 as the Managing Director of Angus & Robertson. As a non-executive director, Ms Swales has served on the boards of Virgin Australia, DuluxGroup and Fosters.

Super Retail Group Chair Sally Pitkin said "I am delighted that Judith has agreed to join the Board. Her extensive background in high-performing retail businesses across a diverse range of sectors and significant experience in driving digital transformation to meet changing customer needs will add great value to the Board. I look forward to her contribution."

Investor enquiries:

Robert Wruck, Head of Investor Relations

Ph.: 0414 521 124

  1. robert.wruck@superretailgroup.com

Media enquiries:

Kate Carini

Ph.: 07 3482 7404

  1. communications@superretailgroup.com

The release of this announcement has been authorised by the Board of Super Retail Group Limited.

Disclaimer

Super Retail Group Limited published this content on 05 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2021 08:00:33 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
