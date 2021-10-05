Super Retail : Non-Executive Director Appointment

5 October 2021

ASX/Media Announcement

Non-Executive Director Appointment

Super Retail Group Limited (ASX-SUL) today announces the appointment of Judith Swales as a Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective 1 November 2021.

Ms Swales has significant board and executive management experience with a range of global businesses and is currently the Asia-Pacific Chief Executive Officer of dairy company Fonterra.

Previously, Ms Swales was the managing director of Heinz Australia and CEO and Managing Director of Goodyear Dunlop, Australia and New Zealand. Earlier in her career, Ms Swales worked for retailers in the United Kingdom, including WH Smith before moving to Australia in 2001 as the Managing Director of Angus & Robertson. As a non-executive director, Ms Swales has served on the boards of Virgin Australia, DuluxGroup and Fosters.

Super Retail Group Chair Sally Pitkin said "I am delighted that Judith has agreed to join the Board. Her extensive background in high-performing retail businesses across a diverse range of sectors and significant experience in driving digital transformation to meet changing customer needs will add great value to the Board. I look forward to her contribution."

