  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Super Retail Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SUL   AU000000SUL0

SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED

(SUL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/18 12:10:45 am
12.85 AUD   +0.86%
Super Retail : Notification of Dividend

02/20/2022 | 05:41pm EST
Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

SUL - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

21/2/2022

Distribution Amount

AUD 0.27000000

Ex Date

7/3/2022

Record Date

8/3/2022

Payment Date

14/4/2022

DRP election date

Wednesday March 9, 2022 17:00:00

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Notification of dividend / distribution

1 / 5

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

81108676204

1.3

ASX issuer code

SUL

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

21/2/2022

1.6 ASX +Security Code

SUL

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:

relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

25/12/2021

2A.4 +Record Date

8/3/2022

2A.5 Ex Date

7/3/2022

Notification of dividend / distribution

2 / 5

Notification of dividend / distribution

2A.6 Payment Date

14/4/2022

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.27000000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market? No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?

Yes

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 0.27000000

2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this dividend/distribution

Full DRP

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

AUD

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked? Yes

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked? Yes

Notification of dividend / distribution

3 / 5

Notification of dividend / distribution

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit

franked

(%)

100.0000 %

30.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

AUD 0.27000000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked

0.0000 %

Part 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)

4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP? Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)

4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of election notices to share registry under DRP

Wednesday March 9, 2022 17:00:00

4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment price

Start Date

4A.3 DRP discount rate

0.0000 %

End Date

11/3/2022

24/3/2022

4A.5 DRP price calculation methodology

The Allocation Price shall be calculated as the average of the daily volume weighted average price of the Super Retail Group Limited Shares on the ASX, excluding trades which are not considered to reflect normal supply and demand, on each of the 10 consecutive business days during the period from 11 March 2022 to 24 March 2022

4A.6

DRP Price (including any discount):

4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date

AUD

0.27000

14/4/2022

4A.8 Will DRP +securities be a new issue? No

4A.9 Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation? No

4A.10 Is there a maximum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation? No

4A.11 Are there any other conditions applying to DRP participation? Yes

Notification of dividend / distribution

4 / 5

Notification of dividend / distribution

4A.11a Conditions for DRP participation

Directors have determined in accordance with the DRP Plan Rules that participation is not open to a holder whose registered address is in a country other than Australia and New Zealand.

4A.12 Link to a copy of the DRP plan rules

https://www.superretailgroup.com.au/investors-and-media/corporate-governance/

4A.13 Further information about the DRP

Where there is a residual positive balance following calculation of the allocation price and the number of Plan Shares you receive, the residual positive balance will not be returned to you and will be donated to the Australian Red Cross Society. A broker will be undertaking purchases of Securities for the purposes of the DRP.

Part 5 - Further information

  1. Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
  2. Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Notification of dividend / distribution

5 / 5

Disclaimer

Super Retail Group Limited published this content on 20 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2022 22:40:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 217 M 2 309 M 2 309 M
Net income 2022 218 M 157 M 157 M
Net Debt 2022 785 M 564 M 564 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,4x
Yield 2022 4,89%
Capitalization 2 902 M 2 083 M 2 083 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,15x
EV / Sales 2023 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 14 305
Free-Float 68,5%
Chart SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Super Retail Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 12,85 AUD
Average target price 13,59 AUD
Spread / Average Target 5,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony M. Heraghty CEO, Group Managing Director & Director
David J. Burns Chief Financial Officer
Sally Anne Majella Pitkin Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Hayes Chief Information Officer
Howard Mowlem Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED3.13%2 083
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.63%18 329
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.-6.88%7 841
AUTONATION, INC.-6.01%6 809
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.7.87%4 311
RUSH ENTERPRISES, INC.-12.25%2 743