Super Retail : Notification of cessation of securities

Entity name
SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Tuesday September 28, 2021
Details of +securities that have ceased
|
|
|
Number of
|
|
|
ASX +security
|
|
+securities that
|
The +securities have
|
Date of
|
code
|
Security description
|
have ceased
|
ceased due to
|
cessation
|
SULAQ
|
PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
|
20,570 Lapse of conditional right to
|
17/09/2021
securities because the conditions have not been, or have become incapable of being, satisfied
|
|
Part 1 - Announcement Details
1.1 Name of +Entity
SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED
We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our issued capital.
|
1.2
|
Registered Number Type
|
Registration Number
|
ABN
|
81108676204
|
1.3
|
ASX issuer code
|
|
SUL
|
-
The announcement is New announcement
-
Date of this announcement
28/9/2021
|
|
Part 2 - Details of +equity securities or +debt securities that have ceased
ASX +Security Code and Description
SULAQ : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
Unquoted +equity securities that have ceased
Number of securities that have ceased
20,570
Reason for cessation
Lapse of conditional right to securities because the conditions have not been, or have become incapable of being, satisfied
|
Date of cessation
|
Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation?
|
17/9/2021
|
No
|
Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?
3,412 performance rights lapsed on 10 September 2021 and 17,158 performance rights lapsed on 17 September 2021.
|
|
Part 3 - Issued capital following changes
Following the cessation of the +securities the subject of this notification, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:
3.1 Quoted +equity securities and +debt securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX)
|
|
Total number of
|
ASX +security code and description
|
+securities on issue
|
SUL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
|
225,826,500
3.2 Unquoted +equity securities (total number of each +class of +equity securities issued but not quoted on ASX)
|
|
Total number of
|
ASX +security code and description
|
+securities on issue
|
SULAQ : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
|
1,977,201
Note: the figures stated in the tables above are used to calculate the total market capitalisation of the entity published by ASX from time to time. The table will not include those classes of +securities that have ceased or lapsed in their entirety in ASX records before the announcement date described in Q1.5, even if the entity has advised ASX of a change to that class of +security in Part 2 of this form.
|
|
