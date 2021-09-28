Log in
    SUL   AU000000SUL0

SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED

(SUL)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 09/27
12.2 AUD   +2.69%
12:02aSUPER RETAIL : Notification of cessation of securities
PU
09/24SUPER RETAIL : Update - Dividend/Distribution - SUL
PU
09/22SUPER RETAIL : Sale of Shares by Managing Director
PU
Super Retail : Notification of cessation of securities

09/28/2021 | 12:02am EDT
Notification of cessation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday September 28, 2021

Details of +securities that have ceased

Number of

ASX +security

+securities that

The +securities have

Date of

code

Security description

have ceased

ceased due to

cessation

SULAQ

PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

20,570 Lapse of conditional right to

17/09/2021

securities because the conditions have not been, or have become incapable of being, satisfied

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of cessation of +securities

1 / 4

Notification of cessation of +securities

Part 1 - Announcement Details

1.1 Name of +Entity

SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED

We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our issued capital.

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

81108676204

1.3

ASX issuer code

SUL

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

28/9/2021

Notification of cessation of +securities

2 / 4

Notification of cessation of +securities

Part 2 - Details of +equity securities or +debt securities that have ceased

ASX +Security Code and Description

SULAQ : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Unquoted +equity securities that have ceased

Number of securities that have ceased

20,570

Reason for cessation

Lapse of conditional right to securities because the conditions have not been, or have become incapable of being, satisfied

Date of cessation

Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation?

17/9/2021

No

Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?

3,412 performance rights lapsed on 10 September 2021 and 17,158 performance rights lapsed on 17 September 2021.

Notification of cessation of +securities

3 / 4

Notification of cessation of +securities

Part 3 - Issued capital following changes

Following the cessation of the +securities the subject of this notification, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:

3.1 Quoted +equity securities and +debt securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

SUL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

225,826,500

3.2 Unquoted +equity securities (total number of each +class of +equity securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

SULAQ : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

1,977,201

Note: the figures stated in the tables above are used to calculate the total market capitalisation of the entity published by ASX from time to time. The table will not include those classes of +securities that have ceased or lapsed in their entirety in ASX records before the announcement date described in Q1.5, even if the entity has advised ASX of a change to that class of +security in Part 2 of this form.

Notification of cessation of +securities

4 / 4

Disclaimer

Super Retail Group Limited published this content on 28 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2021 04:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
