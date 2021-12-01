Super Retail : Retirement of Non-Executive Director Gary Dunne

1 December 2021

Retirement of Non-Executive Director - Gary Dunne

Super Retail Group Limited (ASX: SUL) today announces the retirement of Gary Dunne as a Non-Executive Director, effective 31 December 2021. Mr Dunne retires to take on the role as the Chief Executive Officer of Melbourne-based RPM Property Group.

Super Retail Group Chair Sally Pitkin said "On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Gary for his valuable contribution to the business. We wish him well in his executive role with the RPM Group."

A search to identify a new Non-Executive Director will commence early next year.

Investor enquiries:

Robert Wruck, Head of Investor Relations

Ph: 0414 521 124

robert.wruck@superretailgroup.com

Media enquiries:

Kate Carini

Ph.: 07 3482 7404

communications@superretailgroup.com

The release of this announcement has been authorised by the Chair of Super Retail Group Limited in accordance with the Continuous Disclosure Policy.