Super Retail : Retirement of Non-Executive Director Gary Dunne

1 December 2021
Retirement of Non-Executive Director - Gary Dunne
Super Retail Group Limited (ASX: SUL) today announces the retirement of Gary Dunne as a Non-Executive Director, effective 31 December 2021. Mr Dunne retires to take on the role as the Chief Executive Officer of Melbourne-based RPM Property Group.
Super Retail Group Chair Sally Pitkin said "On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Gary for his valuable contribution to the business. We wish him well in his executive role with the RPM Group."
A search to identify a new Non-Executive Director will commence early next year.
Investor enquiries:
Robert Wruck, Head of Investor Relations
Ph: 0414 521 124
robert.wruck@superretailgroup.com
Media enquiries:
Kate Carini
Ph.: 07 3482 7404
communications@superretailgroup.com
The release of this announcement has been authorised by the Chair of Super Retail Group Limited in accordance with the Continuous Disclosure Policy.
