Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Super Retail Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SUL   AU000000SUL0

SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED

(SUL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Super Retail : Retirement of Non-Executive Director Gary Dunne

12/01/2021 | 02:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

1 December 2021

Retirement of Non-Executive Director - Gary Dunne

Super Retail Group Limited (ASX: SUL) today announces the retirement of Gary Dunne as a Non-Executive Director, effective 31 December 2021. Mr Dunne retires to take on the role as the Chief Executive Officer of Melbourne-based RPM Property Group.

Super Retail Group Chair Sally Pitkin said "On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Gary for his valuable contribution to the business. We wish him well in his executive role with the RPM Group."

A search to identify a new Non-Executive Director will commence early next year.

Investor enquiries:

Robert Wruck, Head of Investor Relations

Ph: 0414 521 124

  1. robert.wruck@superretailgroup.com

Media enquiries:

Kate Carini

Ph.: 07 3482 7404

  1. communications@superretailgroup.com

The release of this announcement has been authorised by the Chair of Super Retail Group Limited in accordance with the Continuous Disclosure Policy.

Disclaimer

Super Retail Group Limited published this content on 01 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2021 07:20:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED
02:21aSUPER RETAIL : Retirement of Non-Executive Director Gary Dunne
PU
11/28SUPER RETAIL : Cessation of appointment as Company Secretary
PU
11/28Super Retail Group Limited Announces Cessation of Kelly Head as Company Secretary Effec..
CI
11/11Jobkeeper Payments Notification - 12 November 2021
PU
10/20SUPER RETAIL : AGM Results
PU
10/19SUPER RETAIL : Chair and CEO Presentation
PU
10/19SUPER RETAIL : CEO's Address
PU
10/19SUPER RETAIL : Chair Address to Shareholders
PU
10/19SUPER RETAIL : Trading Update
PU
10/11Appendix 3X - Judith Swales
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 3 206 M 2 297 M 2 297 M
Net income 2022 218 M 156 M 156 M
Net Debt 2022 784 M 562 M 562 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,1x
Yield 2022 4,99%
Capitalization 2 830 M 2 008 M 2 027 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,13x
EV / Sales 2023 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 14 305
Free-Float 68,5%
Chart SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Super Retail Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 12,53 AUD
Average target price 13,81 AUD
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony M. Heraghty CEO, Group Managing Director & Director
David J. Burns Chief Financial Officer
Sally Anne Majella Pitkin Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Hayes Chief Information Officer
Howard Mowlem Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED18.99%2 008
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED16.11%20 127
AUTONATION, INC.77.46%8 353
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.67.74%7 970
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.12.28%3 783
CHINA YONGDA AUTOMOBILES SERVICES HOLDINGS LIMITED-7.64%3 005