End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 09/23
12.48 AUD   +2.72%
Super Retail : Update - Dividend/Distribution - SUL

09/24/2021 | 12:22am EDT
Notification of dividend / distribution

Update Summary

Entity name

SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

SUL - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

Update to previous announcement

Date of this announcement

24/9/2021

Reason for the Update

Update to 2A.10 and Part 2B - Currency Information

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Notification of dividend / distribution

1 / 6

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

81108676204

1.3

ASX issuer code

SUL

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement

Update to 2A.10 and Part 2B - Currency Information

1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update

10/9/2021

1.5 Date of this announcement

24/9/2021

1.6 ASX +Security Code

SUL

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:

relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

26/6/2021

Notification of dividend / distribution

2 / 6

Notification of dividend / distribution

2A.4 +Record Date

24/8/2021

2A.5 Ex Date

23/8/2021

2A.6 Payment Date

7/10/2021

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.55000000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market? Yes

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?

Yes

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this dividend/distribution

Full DRP

Part 2B - Currency Information

2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).

Yes

Notification of dividend / distribution

3 / 6

Notification of dividend / distribution

2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements

Unless shareholders with registered addresses in New Zealand have elected to receive payments in Australian Dollars, shareholders with a registered address in New Zealand will be paid in New Zealand Dollars.

2B.2a Other currency/currencies in which the dividend/distribution will be paid:

Currency

Payment currency equivalent amount per security

NZD - New Zealand Dollar

NZD 1.04600000

2B.2b Please provide the exchange rates used for non-primary currency payments

2B.2c If payment currency equivalent and exchange

Estimated or Actual?

rates not known, date for information to be released

Actual

23/9/2021

2B.3 Can the securityholder choose to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements?

Yes

2B.3a Please describe what choices are available to a securityholder to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements

Any Shareholder regardless of their domicile can elect to receive their dividend payment in Australian Dollar or New Zealand Dollar if their nominated bank account is in the country of the nominated currency.

2B.3b Date and time by which any document or communication relating to the above arrangements must be received in order to be effective for this dividend/distribution

Tuesday August 24, 2021 17:00:00

2B.3c Please provide, or indicate where relevant forms can be obtained and how and where they must be lodged

Shareholders should contact the share registry, Link Market Services, on registrars@linkmarketservices.com.auor on +61 1800 170 502.

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 0.55000000

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

AUD

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked? Yes

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked? Yes

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit

(%)

100.0000 %

30.0000 %

Notification of dividend / distribution

4 / 6

Notification of dividend / distribution

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

AUD 0.55000000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked

0.0000 %

Part 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)

4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP? Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)

4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of election notices to share registry under DRP

Wednesday August 25, 2021 17:00:00

4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment price

Start Date

4A.3 DRP discount rate

0.0000 %

End Date

27/8/2021

9/9/2021

4A.5 DRP price calculation methodology

The Allocation Price shall be calculated as the average of the daily volume weighted average price of the Super Retail Group Limited Shares on the ASX, excluding trades which are not considered to reflect normal supply and demand, on each of the 10 consecutive days during the period from 27 August 2021 to 9 September 2021.

4A.6

DRP Price (including any discount):

4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date

AUD

12.20000

7/10/2021

4A.8 Will DRP +securities be a new issue? No

4A.9 Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation? No

4A.10 Is there a maximum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation? No

4A.11 Are there any other conditions applying to DRP participation? Yes

4A.11a Conditions for DRP participation

Directors have determined in accordance with the DRP Plan Rules that participation is not open to a holder whose registered address is in a country other than Australia or New Zealand

Notification of dividend / distribution

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Super Retail Group Limited published this content on 24 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2021 04:21:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
