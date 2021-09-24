Super Retail : Update - Dividend/Distribution - SUL

Notification of dividend / distribution
2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements
Unless shareholders with registered addresses in New Zealand have elected to receive payments in Australian Dollars, shareholders with a registered address in New Zealand will be paid in New Zealand Dollars.
2B.2a Other currency/currencies in which the dividend/distribution will be paid:
|
Currency
|
Payment currency equivalent amount per security
|
NZD - New Zealand Dollar
|
NZD 1.04600000
2B.2b Please provide the exchange rates used for non-primary currency payments
|
2B.2c If payment currency equivalent and exchange
|
Estimated or Actual?
|
rates not known, date for information to be released
|
Actual
|
23/9/2021
|
2B.3 Can the securityholder choose to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements?
Yes
2B.3a Please describe what choices are available to a securityholder to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements
Any Shareholder regardless of their domicile can elect to receive their dividend payment in Australian Dollar or New Zealand Dollar if their nominated bank account is in the country of the nominated currency.
2B.3b Date and time by which any document or communication relating to the above arrangements must be received in order to be effective for this dividend/distribution
Tuesday August 24, 2021 17:00:00
2B.3c Please provide, or indicate where relevant forms can be obtained and how and where they must be lodged
Shareholders should contact the share registry, Link Market Services, on registrars@linkmarketservices.com.auor on +61 1800 170 502.
Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution
3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?
No
3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security
AUD 0.55000000
3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security
AUD
3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked? Yes
3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked
3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked? Yes
3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit
(%)