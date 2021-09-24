Super Retail : Update - Dividend/Distribution - SUL

Notification of dividend / distribution

2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements

Unless shareholders with registered addresses in New Zealand have elected to receive payments in Australian Dollars, shareholders with a registered address in New Zealand will be paid in New Zealand Dollars.

2B.2a Other currency/currencies in which the dividend/distribution will be paid:

Currency Payment currency equivalent amount per security NZD - New Zealand Dollar NZD 1.04600000

2B.2b Please provide the exchange rates used for non-primary currency payments

2B.2c If payment currency equivalent and exchange Estimated or Actual? rates not known, date for information to be released Actual 23/9/2021

2B.3 Can the securityholder choose to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements?

Yes

2B.3a Please describe what choices are available to a securityholder to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements

Any Shareholder regardless of their domicile can elect to receive their dividend payment in Australian Dollar or New Zealand Dollar if their nominated bank account is in the country of the nominated currency.

2B.3b Date and time by which any document or communication relating to the above arrangements must be received in order to be effective for this dividend/distribution

Tuesday August 24, 2021 17:00:00

2B.3c Please provide, or indicate where relevant forms can be obtained and how and where they must be lodged

Shareholders should contact the share registry, Link Market Services, on registrars@linkmarketservices.com.auor on +61 1800 170 502.