Super Sales India Limited at its held AGM on July 28, 2023 approved the dividend for the year 2022-23 at the rate of INR 7/- per equity share of INR 10/- each fully paid up (100%), be declared and paid out of the current profits of the Company for the financial year ended 31 March, 2023 on 3,071,500 equity shares of INR 10/- each absorbing INR 21.5 million (subject to deduction of tax at source) to the members whose name appear on the Register of Members of the Company as on 21 July 2023 for those holding shares in physical form and as per the details furnished by the Depositories for this purpose as at the end of business hours on 21 July 2023 in respect of the shares held in demat form.