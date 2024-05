Super Spinning Mills Limited at the board meeting on May 25, 2024, the Board took note of the completion of the second term of office of Sri. Sudarsan Varadaraj, Smt. Suguna Ravichandran and Sri.

Coimbatore Gopal Kumar, Independent Directors of the Company on 31st May 2024 and placed on record its highest appreciation for the significant contributions and valuable guidance during their Directorship.