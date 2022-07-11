SUPERBOX : SBOX OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Statement 4-30-22

As of April 30, 2022, (current reporting period) the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 37,869,999.
As of January 31, 2022, (prior quarter period) the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 37,869,999.
As of January 31, 2022, (most recent complete fiscal year end) the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 37,869,999.
Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934.): Yes: No: x
Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:
Yes: No: x
Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control5 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:
Yes: No: x
"Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:
Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities;
The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;
A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or
The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.
OTC Markets Group Inc.
Page 1 of 9 Pages
OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3 February 2021)
Name of the Issuer and its Predecessors (if any)
The current name of the issuer is Superbox, Inc. since August 17, 2011. The issuer has been incorporated in Nevada since July 22, 1996.
Predecessors
Date of Name Change
State of incorporation
CURV Entertainment Group, Inc.
November 14, 2007
Nevada
IAMG Holdings, Inc.
April 27, 2000
Nevada
Home/Office Express, Inc.
January 12, 1999
Nevada
Green Dolphin Systems Corp.
September 2, 1999
Nevada
Telequipment Inc.
July 22, 1996
Nevada
The issuer has an active standing with the state of Nevada.
Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors.
None
Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC in the past 12 Months: None
List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months: None
The address of the issuer's principal executive office:
122 East 42nd Street
Suite 2005
New York, NY 10168
The address of the issuer's principal place of business:
Check box if principal executive office and the principal place of business are the same address x
Has the issuer or any of its predecessors ever been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any proceeding in the past five years: Yes: ___ No: x
Security Information
Trading Symbol: SBOX
Exact title and class of securities outstanding: common
CUSIP: 86804X104
Par Value: $0.001
Total Shares Authorized: 100,000,000 as of April 30, 2022
Total Shares Issued and Outstanding: 37,869,999 as of April 30, 2022
Number of shares in the Public Float6: 37,869,999 as of April 30, 2022
OTC Markets Group Inc.
Page 2 of 8 Pages
OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v1 June 24, 2021)
Number of Shares
Opening Balance:
outstanding as of
Common: 37,869,999
January 31, 2020
Series A Preferred: 0
Date of
Transaction
Number of
Class of
Value of
Were the
Individual/ Entity
Reason for share
Restricted
Exemption or
Transaction
type (e.g. new
Shares
Securities
shares
shares issued
Shares were
issuance (e.g. for
or
Registration
issuance,
Issued (or
issued
at a discount
issued to (entities
cash or debt
Unrestricted
Type?
cancellation,
cancelled)
($/per
to market
must have
conversion)
as of this
shares returned
share) at
price at the
individual with
OR Nature of
filing?
to treasury)
Issuance
time of
voting / investment
Services Provided
issuance?
control disclosed).
(if applicable)
(Yes/No)
4/27/20
New Issuance
5,000,000
Series A
$.001
No
Custodian
Cash
Restricted
4(a)(2)
Preferred
Ventures, LLC,
David Lazar,
manager
Shares
Ending Balance:
Outstanding on
Common: 37,869,999
April 30, 2022:
Series A Preferred:
5,000,000
Total number of shareholders of record: 182 as of April 30, 2022
All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any)
None
Transfer Agent
Pacific Stock Transfer Company 6725 Via Austi Pkwy, Unit 300 Las Vegas, NV 89119 800-785-7782
Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act? 7. Yes: x No: ___.
Issuance History
Changes to the number of Outstanding Shares
Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☒
"Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.
To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act.
OTC Markets Group Inc.
Page 3 of 8 Pages
OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v1 June 24, 2021)
Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes
Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements: ☐
Principal
Name of Noteholder
Amount
Conversion Terms (e.g.
(entities must have
Reason for
Date of
at
Interest
pricing mechanism for
individual with voting /
Issuance (e.g.
Note
Outstanding
Issuance
Accrued
Maturity
determining conversion
investment control
Loan, Services,
Issuance
Balance ($)
($)
($)
Date
of instrument to shares)
disclosed).
etc.)
various
45,400
45,400
0
None
None
Suneel Sawant
Working capital
Financial Statements
The following financial statements were prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
The financial statements for this reporting period were prepared by David Natan8:
Name: David Natan
Title: Accountant
Relationship to Issuer: None
Provide the financial statements described below for the most recent fiscal year end or quarter end. For the initial disclosure statement (qualifying for Current Information for the first time) please provide reports for the two previous fiscal years and any interim periods.
Balance sheet;
Statement of income;
Statement of cash flows;
Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
Financial notes; and
Audit Letter, if Audited
The required financial statements are incorporated by reference to:
Quarterly Report - Financial Statements, period end date - April 30, 2022 posted to OTCIQ on July 11, 2022
The financial statements requested pursuant to this item must be prepared in accordance with US GAAP or IFRS by persons with sufficient financial skills.
OTC Markets Group Inc.
Page 4 of 8 Pages
OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v1 June 24, 2021)
Issuer's Business, Products or Services
The issuer's business, products or services are the development, production and marketing of innovative technologies and solutions.
The issuer does not have any subsidiaries, parents, or affiliated companies.
The issuers' principal products or services are described in A above.
Issuers' Facilities
The issuer's facilities are located at 122 East 42nd Street, Suite 2005, New York, NY 10168. The facilities are provided free of charge from an officer and director of the issuer.
Officers, Directors and Control Person or Persons
Name of
Affiliation with
Residential
Number of
Share
Ownership
Note
Officer/Director or
Company (e.g.
Address (City /
shares
type/class
Percentage
Control Person
Officer/Director/Owner
State Only)
owned
of Class
of more than 5%)
Outstanding
Suneel Anant Sawant
Director, President and
West Palm Beach,
--
N/A
--
--
Owner (30%)
Florida
Michele Collini
Director, Owner (30%)
Milan, Italy
--
N/A
--
--
Vinay Kumar Reddy
Director
Hyderabad, India
--
N/A
--
--
Sarikonda
Hugo Winkler
Company Secretary
London, England, U.K.
--
N/A
--
--
Andrea Piazzoli
Director, President and
Paradiso, Ticino,
1,500,000
Preferred
30%
Restricted
Owner (30%)
Switzerland
Series A
Enrico Carlo
Control Person, Owner
Paradiso, Ticino,
1,500,000
Preferred
30%
Restricted
Fumagalli
(30%)
Switzerland
Series A
Director, Chief Operating
Luino, Italy
150,000
Preferred
3%
Restricted
Giovanni Alfano
Officer
Series A
Director, Treasurer,
Ottawa, Ontario,
500,000
Preferred
10%
Restricted
Claudio Mirella
Owner (10%)
Canada
Series A
(1)Based on 37,869,999 common shares and 5,000,000 Series A preferred shares outstanding as of July 8, 2022.
(2) Series A Preferred Shares are entitled to 100 votes each.
Legal/Disciplinary History
Please identify whether any of the persons listed above have, in the past 10 years, been the subject of:
A conviction in a criminal proceeding or named as a defendant in a pending criminal proceeding (excluding traffic violations and other minor offenses):
None
OTC Markets Group Inc.
Page 5 of 8 Pages
OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v1 June 24, 2021)
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.