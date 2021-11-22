Superbox : OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Statement 11/22/2021 | 05:49pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields SUPERBOX, INC. A Nevada corporation 122 East 42nd Street Suite 2005 New York, NY 10168 Telephone: 305-908-3438 Website: none Email: info@margaretta.biz Primary SIC code: 6719 Quarterly Report For the period ended October 31, 2021 (the "Reporting Period") As of October 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 37,869,999. As of July 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 37,869,999. As of January 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 37,869,999. Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934.): Yes: No: x Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period: Yes: No: x Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control5 of the company has occurred over this reporting period: Yes: No: x "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in: Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities; The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets; A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation. OTC Markets Group Inc. Page 1 of 9 Pages OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v1 June 24, 2021) Name of the Issuer and its Predecessors (if any) The current name of the issuer is Superbox, Inc. since August 17, 2011. The issuer has been incorporated in Nevada since July 22, 1996. Predecessors Date of Name Change State of incorporation CURV Entertainment Group, Inc. November 14, 2007 Nevada IAMG Holdings, Inc. April 27, 2000 Nevada Home/Office Express, Inc. January 12, 1999 Nevada Green Dolphin Systems Corp. September 2, 1999 Nevada Telequipment Inc. July 22, 1996 Nevada The issuer has an active standing with the state of Nevada. Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors. None Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC in the past 12 Months: None List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months: None The address of the issuer's principal executive office: 122 East 42nd Street Suite 2005 New York, NY 10168 The address of the issuer's principal place of business: Check box if principal executive office and the principal place of business are the same address x Has the issuer or any of its predecessors ever been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any proceeding in the past five years: Yes: ___ No: x OTC Markets Group Inc. Page 2 of 9 Pages OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v1 June 24, 2021) Security Information Trading Symbol: SBOX Exact title and class of securities outstanding: common CUSIP: 86804X104 Par Value: $0.001 Total Shares Authorized: 100,000,000 as of October 31, 2021 Total Shares Issued and Outstanding: 37,869,999 as of October 31, 2021 Number of shares in the Public Float6: 37,869,999 as of October 31, 2021 Total number of shareholders of record: 182 as of October 31, 2021 All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any) None Transfer Agent Pacific Stock Transfer Company 6725 Via Austi Pkwy, Unit 300 Las Vegas, NV 89119 800-785-7782 Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act? 7. Yes: x No. ___. Issuance History Changes to the number of Outstanding Shares Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☒ "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons. To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act. OTC Markets Group Inc. Page 3 of 9 Pages OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v1 June 24, 2021) Number of Shares Opening Balance: outstanding as of Common: 37,869,999 January 31, 2019 Series A Preferred: 0 Date of Transaction Number of Class of Value of Were the Individual/ Entity Reason for share Restricted Exemption or Transaction type (e.g. new Shares Securities shares shares issued Shares were issuance (e.g. for or Registration issuance, Issued (or issued at a discount issued to (entities cash or debt Unrestricted Type? cancellation, cancelled) ($/per to market must have conversion) as of this shares returned share) at price at the individual with OR Nature of filing? to treasury) Issuance time of voting / investment Services Provided issuance? control disclosed). (if applicable) (Yes/No) 4/27/20 New Issuance 5,000,000 Series A $.001 No Custodian Cash Restricted 4(a)(2) Preferred Ventures, LLC, David Lazar, manager Shares Ending Balance: Outstanding on Common: 37,869,999 October 31, 2021: Series A Preferred: 5,000,000 Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements: ☐ Principal Name of Noteholder Amount Conversion Terms (e.g. (entities must have Reason for Date of at Interest pricing mechanism for individual with voting / Issuance (e.g. Note Outstanding Issuance Accrued Maturity determining conversion investment control Loan, Services, Issuance Balance ($) ($) ($) Date of instrument to shares) disclosed). etc.) Britannica Management, Ltd., Vanita Winkler, 3/31/21 12,306 1,891 0 None None manager Working capital Financial Statements The following financial statements were prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The financial statements for this reporting period were prepared by David Natan 8 :

Name: David Natan

Title: Accountant

Relationship to Issuer: None OTC Markets Group Inc. Page 4 of 9 Pages OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v1 June 24, 2021) Provide the financial statements described below for the most recent fiscal year end or quarter end. For the initial disclosure statement (qualifying for Current Information for the first time) please provide reports for the two previous fiscal years and any interim periods. Balance sheet; Statement of income; Statement of cash flows; Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity Financial notes; and Audit Letter, if Audited The required financial statements are incorporated by reference to: Quarterly Report - Financial Statements, period end date - October 31, 2021 posted to OTCIQ on November 22, 2021 The financial statements requested pursuant to this item must be prepared in accordance with US GAAP or IFRS by persons with sufficient financial skills. Issuer's Business, Products or Services The issuer's business, products or services are the development, production and marketing of innovative technologies and solutions. The issuer does not have any subsidiaries, parents, or affiliated companies. The issuers' principal products or services are described in A above. Issuers' Facilities The issuer's facilities are located at 122 East 42nd Street, Suite 2005, New York, NY 10168. The facilities are provided free of charge from an officer and director of the issuer. Officers, Directors and Control Person or Persons Name of Affiliation with Residential Number of Share Ownership Note Officer/Director or Company (e.g. Address (City / shares type/class Percentage Control Person Officer/Director/Owner State Only) owned of Class of more than 5%) Outstanding Andrea Piazzoli Director, President and Paradiso, Ticino, 1,500,000 Preferred 30% Restricted Owner (30%) Switzerland Series A Enrico Carlo Control Person, Owner Paradiso, Ticino, 1,500,000 Preferred 30% Restricted Fumagalli (30%) Switzerland Series A Director, Chief Operating Luino, Italy 150,000 Preferred 3% Restricted Giovanni Alfano Officer Series A Director, Treasurer, Ottawa, Ontario, 500,000 Preferred 10% Restricted Claudio Mirella Owner (10%) Canada Series A Hugo Winkler Company Secretary London, England, U.K. -- NA -- -- OTC Markets Group Inc. Page 5 of 9 Pages OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v1 June 24, 2021) This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer SuperBox Inc. published this content on 22 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2021 22:48:07 UTC.

