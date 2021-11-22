Log in
    SBOX   US86804X1046

SUPERBOX

(SBOX)
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Markets - 10/19 02:30:28 pm
0.15 USD   +650.00%
Superbox : OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Statement

11/22/2021
SUPERBOX, INC.

A Nevada corporation

122 East 42nd Street Suite 2005

New York, NY 10168

Telephone: 305-908-3438

Website: none

Email: info@margaretta.biz

Primary SIC code: 6719

Quarterly Report

For the period ended October 31, 2021

(the "Reporting Period")

As of October 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 37,869,999.

As of July 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 37,869,999.

As of January 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 37,869,999.

Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934.): Yes: No: x

Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:

Yes: No: x

Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control5 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:

Yes: No: x

  • "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:
  1. Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities;
  2. The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;
  3. A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or
  4. The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.

OTC Markets Group Inc.

Page 1 of 9 Pages

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v1 June 24, 2021)

  1. Name of the Issuer and its Predecessors (if any)

The current name of the issuer is Superbox, Inc. since August 17, 2011. The issuer has been incorporated in Nevada since July 22, 1996.

Predecessors

Date of Name Change

State of incorporation

CURV Entertainment Group, Inc.

November 14, 2007

Nevada

IAMG Holdings, Inc.

April 27, 2000

Nevada

Home/Office Express, Inc.

January 12, 1999

Nevada

Green Dolphin Systems Corp.

September 2, 1999

Nevada

Telequipment Inc.

July 22, 1996

Nevada

The issuer has an active standing with the state of Nevada.

Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors.

None

Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC in the past 12 Months: None

List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months: None

The address of the issuer's principal executive office:

122 East 42nd Street

Suite 2005

New York, NY 10168

The address of the issuer's principal place of business:

Check box if principal executive office and the principal place of business are the same address x

Has the issuer or any of its predecessors ever been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any proceeding in the past five years: Yes: ___ No: x

OTC Markets Group Inc.

Page 2 of 9 Pages

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v1 June 24, 2021)

  1. Security Information

Trading Symbol: SBOX

Exact title and class of securities outstanding: common

CUSIP: 86804X104

Par Value: $0.001

Total Shares Authorized: 100,000,000 as of October 31, 2021

Total Shares Issued and Outstanding: 37,869,999 as of October 31, 2021

Number of shares in the Public Float6: 37,869,999 as of October 31, 2021

Total number of shareholders of record: 182 as of October 31, 2021

All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any)

None

Transfer Agent

Pacific Stock Transfer Company 6725 Via Austi Pkwy, Unit 300 Las Vegas, NV 89119 800-785-7782

Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act? 7. Yes: x No. ___.

  1. Issuance History
  1. Changes to the number of Outstanding Shares

Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two fiscal years and any subsequent periods:

  • "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.
  • To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act.

OTC Markets Group Inc.

Page 3 of 9 Pages

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v1 June 24, 2021)

Number of Shares

Opening Balance:

outstanding as of

Common: 37,869,999

January 31, 2019

Series A Preferred: 0

Date of

Transaction

Number of

Class of

Value of

Were the

Individual/ Entity

Reason for share

Restricted

Exemption or

Transaction

type (e.g. new

Shares

Securities

shares

shares issued

Shares were

issuance (e.g. for

or

Registration

issuance,

Issued (or

issued

at a discount

issued to (entities

cash or debt

Unrestricted

Type?

cancellation,

cancelled)

($/per

to market

must have

conversion)

as of this

shares returned

share) at

price at the

individual with

OR Nature of

filing?

to treasury)

Issuance

time of

voting / investment

Services Provided

issuance?

control disclosed).

(if applicable)

(Yes/No)

4/27/20

New Issuance

5,000,000

Series A

$.001

No

Custodian

Cash

Restricted

4(a)(2)

Preferred

Ventures, LLC,

David Lazar,

manager

Shares

Ending Balance:

Outstanding on

Common: 37,869,999

October 31, 2021:

Series A Preferred:

5,000,000

  1. Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes

Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements:

Principal

Name of Noteholder

Amount

Conversion Terms (e.g.

(entities must have

Reason for

Date of

at

Interest

pricing mechanism for

individual with voting /

Issuance (e.g.

Note

Outstanding

Issuance

Accrued

Maturity

determining conversion

investment control

Loan, Services,

Issuance

Balance ($)

($)

($)

Date

of instrument to shares)

disclosed).

etc.)

Britannica Management,

Ltd., Vanita Winkler,

3/31/21

12,306

1,891

0

None

None

manager

Working capital

  1. Financial Statements
    1. The following financial statements were prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
    2. The financial statements for this reporting period were prepared by David Natan8:
      Name: David Natan
      Title: Accountant
      Relationship to Issuer: None

OTC Markets Group Inc.

Page 4 of 9 Pages

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v1 June 24, 2021)

Provide the financial statements described below for the most recent fiscal year end or quarter end. For the initial disclosure statement (qualifying for Current Information for the first time) please provide reports for the two previous fiscal years and any interim periods.

  1. Balance sheet;
  2. Statement of income;
  3. Statement of cash flows;
  4. Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
  5. Financial notes; and
  6. Audit Letter, if Audited

The required financial statements are incorporated by reference to:

Quarterly Report - Financial Statements, period end date - October 31, 2021 posted to OTCIQ on November 22, 2021

  • The financial statements requested pursuant to this item must be prepared in accordance with US GAAP or IFRS by persons with sufficient financial skills.
  1. Issuer's Business, Products or Services
  1. The issuer's business, products or services are the development, production and marketing of innovative technologies and solutions.
  2. The issuer does not have any subsidiaries, parents, or affiliated companies.
  3. The issuers' principal products or services are described in A above.
  1. Issuers' Facilities

The issuer's facilities are located at 122 East 42nd Street, Suite 2005, New York, NY 10168. The facilities are provided free of charge from an officer and director of the issuer.

  1. Officers, Directors and Control Person or Persons

Name of

Affiliation with

Residential

Number of

Share

Ownership

Note

Officer/Director or

Company (e.g.

Address (City /

shares

type/class

Percentage

Control Person

Officer/Director/Owner

State Only)

owned

of Class

of more than 5%)

Outstanding

Andrea Piazzoli

Director, President and

Paradiso, Ticino,

1,500,000

Preferred

30%

Restricted

Owner (30%)

Switzerland

Series A

Enrico Carlo

Control Person, Owner

Paradiso, Ticino,

1,500,000

Preferred

30%

Restricted

Fumagalli

(30%)

Switzerland

Series A

Director, Chief Operating

Luino, Italy

150,000

Preferred

3%

Restricted

Giovanni Alfano

Officer

Series A

Director, Treasurer,

Ottawa, Ontario,

500,000

Preferred

10%

Restricted

Claudio Mirella

Owner (10%)

Canada

Series A

Hugo Winkler

Company Secretary

London, England, U.K.

--

NA

--

--

OTC Markets Group Inc.

Page 5 of 9 Pages

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v1 June 24, 2021)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SuperBox Inc. published this content on 22 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2021 22:48:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
