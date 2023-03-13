Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. SuperCom Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    50S   IL0010830961

SUPERCOM LTD.

(50S)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:36:13 2023-03-13 pm EDT
1.421 EUR   -14.94%
11:42aSuperCom Announces it Has No Exposure to Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank
PR
03/01SuperCom Launches $3.6 Million National Electronic Monitoring Project in Finland
PR
01/18Supercom : Investor Presentation – January 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SuperCom Announces it Has No Exposure to Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank

03/13/2023 | 11:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secured solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and Cybersecurity sectors, has announced today that it has no exposure to Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. Neither SuperCom, nor any of its subsidiaries, have any banking relationship with either of these banks.

SuperCom Logo

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification, and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, worldwide. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance, and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries, including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, livestock monitoring, and building and access automation. For more information, please visit SuperCom's website, www.supercom.com.

SuperCom Investor Relations:
ir@supercom.com
Kirin Smith
PCG Advisory
ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/supercom-announces-it-has-no-exposure-to-silicon-valley-bank-and-signature-bank-301770290.html

SOURCE SuperCom


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about SUPERCOM LTD.
11:42aSuperCom Announces it Has No Exposure to Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank
PR
03/01SuperCom Launches $3.6 Million National Electronic Monitoring Project in Finland
PR
01/18Supercom : Investor Presentation – January 2023
PU
01/09SuperCom to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference
PR
2022SuperCom Subsidiary Receives $270,000 Order for Expansion of Cybersecurity Protection P..
MT
2022SuperCom's Cyber Security Division Announces $270,000 Order
PR
2022SuperCom Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement
PR
2022Supercom : Notice for 2022 Annual Meeting
PU
2022SuperCom Unit Secures $600,000 in Orders For Encryption, Data Protection Solutions
MT
2022SuperCom's Cyber Security Division Announces $600,000 in Orders
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SUPERCOM LTD.
More recommendations