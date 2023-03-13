SuperCom Announces it Has No Exposure to Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secured solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and Cybersecurity sectors, has announced today that it has no exposure to Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. Neither SuperCom, nor any of its subsidiaries, have any banking relationship with either of these banks.

