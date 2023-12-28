SUPERCOM LTD.
MINUTES OF 2023 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF
SHAREHOLDERS
Following are the minutes of the 2023 Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") of the shareholders of SuperCom Ltd. (the "Company") held at the Company's offices at
3, Rothschild Street, Tel Aviv, Israel.
The following resolutions were adopted:
ITEM 1 - Appointment of independent public accountants
RESOLVED, to appoint BKR - YAREL & Partners CPA Firm as the Company's independent public accountant for the fiscal year 2023, and to authorize the Company's Audit Committee to fix the remuneration of such independent public accountant in accordance with the volume and nature of their services.
ITEM 2 -Election of directors
RESOLVED, to approve the Election of Mr. Arie Trabelsi and Mr. Tal Naftali Shmuel to serve as Directors of the Company for terms ending at the next annual general meeting of the Company's shareholders.
Company Audited Consolidated Financial Statements
At the Meeting, the shareholders had an opportunity to review, ask questions and comment on the Company's Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for 2022.
There being no further business, the meeting was adjourned.
December 27, 2023
_______________________________
Arie Trabelsi,
Chairperson of the Annual Meeting
