  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SuperCom Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPCB   IL0010830961

SUPERCOM LTD.

(SPCB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59:59 2023-04-03 pm EDT
1.410 USD   -2.08%
05:05pSupercom : 6-K Items - Form 6-K
PU
03/31SuperCom Announces Closing of $2.4 Million Registered Direct Offering
PR
03/30SuperCom Prices $2.4 Million Registered Direct Offering
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

SuperCom : 6-K Items - Form 6-K

04/03/2023 | 05:05pm EDT
6-K Items

On March 31, 2023 (the "Closing Date"), SuperCom Ltd. (the "Company") completed its previously announced registered direct offering with a single accredited institutional investor (the "Purchaser") of an aggregate of 485,000 of its ordinary shares, par value NIS 2.5 per share (the "ordinary shares"), and 1,032,615 pre-funded warrants to purchase ordinary shares with an exercise price of $0.00001 per share, and concurrent private placement to the Purchaser of the Company's private warrants to purchase an aggregate of 1,517,615 of ordinary shares at an exercise price of $1.66 per share. The private warrants will be immediately exercisable and will expire five years following the Closing Date. In connection with the closing of these offerings, the Company agreed that certain existing remaining warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 564,869 ordinary shares that were previously issued to the Purchaser on July 27, 2022, at an exercise price of $3.08 per ordinary share, were amended so that the amended warrants will have an exercise price of $1.66 per share. These offerings were effected pursuant to the Securities Purchase Agreement, dated as of March 30, 2023 (the "Purchase Agreement"), with a single accredited institutional investor. Please refer to the Company's Report on Form 6-K filed on March 31, 2023 for a summary of the offerings, the material terms of the Purchase Agreement and the other agreements entered into in connection therewith.


Attachments

Disclaimer

SuperCom Ltd. published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2023 21:04:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SUPERCOM LTD.
03/24Top Premarket Gainers
MT
03/16SuperCom Gets Additional $7.1 Million Order From Romania Ministry for Electronic Monito..
MT
03/16SuperCom Receives $7.1 Million Follow-On Order by Romania's Ministry of Interior
PR
03/16SuperCom Receives $7.1 Million Follow-On Order from Romania's Ministry of Interior
CI
03/01SuperCom Launches $3.6 Million National Electronic Monitoring Project in Finland
PR
01/18Supercom : Investor Presentation – January 2023
PU
2022SuperCom Subsidiary Receives $270,000 Order for Expansion of Cybersecurity Protection P..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SUPERCOM LTD.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 17,1 M - -
Net income 2022 -10,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,56x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5,23 M 5,23 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,31x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 114
Free-Float 21,6%
Chart SUPERCOM LTD.
Duration : Period :
SuperCom Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUPERCOM LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,44 $
Average target price 5,00 $
Spread / Average Target 247%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ordan Trabelsi President, CEO, Co-COO & Director
Arie Trabelsi Chief Financial Officer & Director
Barak Trabelsi Vice President-Internet of Things
Tzvika Mazor Vice President-Research & Development
Menachem Mirski Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUPERCOM LTD.-19.10%5
CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.3.04%15 704
SANGFOR TECHNOLOGIES INC.32.47%8 925
BLACKBERRY LIMITED40.59%2 668
DARKTRACE PLC-0.39%2 098
HANGZHOU DPTECH TECHNOLOGIES CO.,LTD.48.71%1 751
