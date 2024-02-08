Displacing incumbent competitor with innovative PureOne solution

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secured solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and Cybersecurity sectors, is excited to announce it has secured a new contract with an established California services provider in the judicial sector. This contract, already operational and generating revenue, is particularly notable for SuperCom's successful displacement of a long-time incumbent competitor, primarily due to its new innovative PureOne solution.

This strategic collaboration aligns with SuperCom's vision of expanding its footprint in the US market and demonstrates its competitive edge in delivering superior technology solutions. The contract terms, underpinned by a recurring lease model, reflect expansion and long-term growth potential.

This partnership with a new customer highlights SuperCom's ability to forge new, valuable relationships in the US. The open-ended nature of the contract offers substantial opportunities for scaling and long-term collaboration, indicating both the resilience and adaptability of SuperCom's business model.

"We are pleased to announce a second new contract in North America since the start of 2024, reflecting momentum and reputation in the industry. This collaboration showcases not only our ability to compete in the market successfully but also our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction," commented Ordan Trabelsi, CEO and President of SuperCom.

"Introducing our PureOne solution was a game-changer in securing this contract. It underscores our competitive edge and commitment to providing innovative and superior technology solutions. By securing this contract and displacing an incumbent competitor, we further reinforce our position as a market leader. We view our recent wins as indicators of our growing influence and expansion potential in North America and worldwide," Mr. Trabelsi concluded.

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification, and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, throughout the world. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, livestock monitoring, and building and access automation.

SuperCom's website is http:// www.supercom.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

