SuperCom : Notice for 2022 Annual Meeting

SuperCom Ltd. NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE COMPANY'S SHAREHOLDERS December 28, 2022 Notice is hereby given that the 2022 Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders (the "Meeting") of SuperCom Ltd. (the "Company") will be held at the offices of SuperCom Ltd, 3, Rothschild Street, Tel Aviv, Israel, on December 28, 2022, at 6:00 P.M (Israel time), for the following purposes: To appoint Halperin CPA Firm, of Tel-Aviv, Israel as the Company's independent public accountants for the year ending December 31, 2022 and to authorize the Company's Audit Committee to fix the remuneration thereof in accordance with the volume and nature of their services. To elect one (1) director for terms expiring at our 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. To reelect external director for term of 3 years commencing as of March 28, 2023 Presentation and Discussion of the Company's 2021 Consolidated financial statements. Shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2022 will be entitled to receive notice of, and to vote at the Meeting. Shareholders who do not expect to attend the Meeting in person are requested to mark, date, sign and mail the enclosed proxy as promptly as possible. By Order of the Board of Directors, SuperCom Ltd. Date: December 1, 2021

SuperCom LTD. 3 Rothschild Street Tel Aviv Israel ________ ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS December 28, 2022 NOTICE OF INTERNET AVAILABILITY OF PROXY MATERIAL: The Proxy Statement and Proxy Card are available at: http://www.supercom.com/investors

We are sending you this Proxy Statement because you hold Ordinary Shares of the Company, NIS 2.5 par value each (the "Ordinary Shares"). The Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") is asking that you sign and send in your proxy card, attached to this Proxy Statement, in order to vote at the Meeting or at any adjournment of the Meeting. How You Can Vote You can vote your shares by attending the Meeting or by completing, signing and returning the Proxy Card. Attached is the Proxy Card for the Meeting that is being solicited by our Board. Please follow the instructions on the Proxy Card. You may change your mind and cancel your Proxy Card by sending us written notice, by signing and returning a Proxy Card with a later date, or by voting in person or by proxy at the Meeting. We will not be able to count a Proxy Card unless we receive it at our principal offices at the above address, not less than twenty-four (24) hours prior to the time set for the Meeting. If you sign and return the enclosed Proxy Card, your shares will be voted in favor of all of the proposed resolutions, whether or not you specifically indicate a "for" vote, unless you clearly vote "against" or "abstain" in respect of a specific resolution, without the appropriate indication, your votes will not be counted. Who Can Vote You are entitled to receive notice of the Meeting and to vote at the Meeting if you were a shareholder of record at the close of business on December 1, 2022 . You are also entitled to vote at the meeting if you held Ordinary Shares through a bank, broker or other nominee, which was one of our shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2022. We are mailing the Proxy Cards to our shareholders on or about December 1, 2022, and we will solicit proxies primarily by mail. Proxy Cards will be available on the Company's website http://www.supercom.comon or about December 1, 2022. The original solicitation of proxies by mail may be further supplemented by solicitation by telephone, mail, email and other means by certain of our officers, directors, employees and agents, but they will not receive additional compensation for these services. The Company will bear the cost of the solicitation of the proxy cards, including postage, printing and handling, and will reimburse the reasonable expenses of brokerage firms and others for forwarding material to beneficial owners of Ordinary Shares.

Quorum and Required Vote Each Ordinary Share is entitled to one vote upon each of the matters to be presented at the Meeting. Under the Company's articles of association (the "Articles"), the Meeting will be convened properly if at least two shareholders attend the meeting in person or sign and return proxies, provided that they hold shares representing more than 33.333% of the voting power (the "Quorum"). If within one-half (1/2) hour from the time set for the Meeting a Quorum is not present, the Meeting will be adjourned to the same time and place the following day, or to another date and place as shall be determined by the Board. Under Israeli law, broker non-votes and abstentions will be counted toward the required Quorum, but will then have no effect on whether the requisite vote is obtained (that is, they will not be counted as voting for or against the proposals).