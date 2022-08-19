SuperCom : Special Meeting Notice

Notice is hereby given that the Special General Meeting of the Shareholders (the "Meeting") of SuperCom Ltd. (the "Company") will be held at the offices of SuperCom Ltd, 3, Rothschild Blv, Tel Aviv, Israel, on September 11, 2022, at 6:00 P.M (Israel time), for the following purposes:

How You Can Vote

You can vote your shares by attending the Meeting or by completing, signing and returning the Proxy Card. Attached is the Proxy Card for the Meeting that is being solicited by our Board. Please follow the instructions on the Proxy Card. You may change your mind and cancel your Proxy Card by sending us written notice, by signing and returning a Proxy Card with a later date, or by voting in person or by proxy at the Meeting. We will not be able to count a Proxy Card unless we receive it at our principal offices at the above address, not less than twenty-four (24) hours prior to the time set for the Meeting. If you sign and return the enclosed Proxy Card, your shares will be voted in favor of all of the proposed resolutions, whether or not you specifically indicate a "for" vote, unless you clearly vote "against" or "abstain" in respect of a specific resolution, and except for items 3 on the agenda, in which indication of personal interest is required whereby, without the appropriate indication, your votes will not be counted.

Who Can Vote

You are entitled to vote at the Meeting if you were a shareholder of record at the close of business on August 19, 2022. You are also entitled to vote at the meeting if you held Ordinary Shares through a bank, broker or other nominee, which was one of our shareholders of record at the close of business on August 19, 2022. The Proxy Cards will be available to our shareholders on or about August 19, 2022, and we will solicit proxies primarily thru our website. Proxy Cards will be available on the Company's website http://www.supercom.comon or about August 19, 2022. The original solicitation of proxies by mail may be further supplemented by solicitation by telephone, mail, email and other means by certain of our officers, directors, employees and agents, but they will not receive additional compensation for these services. The Company will bear the cost of the solicitation of the proxy cards.

Quorum and Required Vote

Each Ordinary Share is entitled to one vote upon each of the matters to be presented at the Meeting. Under the Company's articles of association (the "Articles"), the Meeting will be convened properly if at least two shareholders attend the meeting in person or sign and return proxies, provided that they hold shares representing more than 33.333% of the voting power (the "Quorum"). If within one-half (1/2) hour from the time set for the Meeting a Quorum is not present, the Meeting will be adjourned to the same time and place the following day, or to another date and place as shall be determined by the Board.

Under Israeli law, broker non-votes and abstentions will be counted toward the required Quorum but will then have no effect on whether the requisite vote is obtained (that is, they will not be counted as voting for or against the proposals).