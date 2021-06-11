SuperCom : Proxy card - June 2021

SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF
SUPERCOM LTD.
June 30, 2021
NOTICE OF INTERNET AVAILABILITY OF PROXY MATERIAL: The Notice of Meeting, proxy statement and proxy card are available at http://www.supercom.com/investors
Please sign, date and mail
your proxy card in the
envelope provided as soon as
possible.
THIS PROXY WHEN PROPERLY EXECUTED WILL BE VOTED AS DIRECTED HEREIN.
IF NO DIRECTION IS INDICATED, THIS PROXY4 WILL BE VOTED "FOR" THE PROPOSALS HEREIN.
FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN
1. To increase the authorized (registered) share capital of the Company to 12,000,000 NIS divided into 48,000,000 Ordinary Shares of NIS 0.25 par values each, and to
amend the Memorandum of Association and Articles of the Company accordingly.
To change the address on your account, please check the box at right and indicate your new address in the address space above. Please note that changes to the registered name(s) on the account may not be submitted via this method.
|
Name of Shareholder
|
|
Number of shares:
|
|
Signature of Shareholder
|
|
Date:
|
|
|
Note: Please sign exactly as your name or names appear on this Proxy. When shares are held jointly, each holder should sign. When signing as executor, administrator, attorney, trustee or guardian, please give full title as such. If the signer is a corporation, please sign full corporate name by duly authorized officer, giving full title as such. If signer is a partnership, please sign in partnership name by authorized person.
PLEASE SIGN, DATE AND RETURN PROMPTLY by mail or email to general@supercom.com. PLEASE MARK YOUR VOTE IN BLUE OR BLACK INK AS SHOWN HERE x
|
--------------- . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
----------------
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUPERCOM LTD.
For the Annual General Meeting of the Company's Shareholders
To Be Held on June 30, 2021, at 6:00 P.M
THIS PROXY IS SOLICITED ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
The undersigned shareholder of SUPERCOM Ltd. (the "Company") hereby appoints the Chairman of the Board, as the true and lawful attorney, agent and proxy of the undersigned, with full power of substitution, to vote, as designated below, all of the ordinary shares of the Company which the undersigned is entitled in any capacity to vote at the Special General Meeting of the shareholders of the
Company which will be held at the offices of the Company at 3, Rothchild Street, 13th Floor, Tel Aviv, Israel, on June 30, 2021, at 6:00 P.M, and all adjournments and postponements thereof.
(Continued and to be signed on the reverse side.)
Disclaimer
SuperCom Ltd. published this content on 10 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 08:05:06 UTC.