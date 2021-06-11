SuperCom : Proxy card - June 2021

SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF

SUPERCOM LTD.

June 30, 2021

1. To increase the authorized (registered) share capital of the Company to 12,000,000 NIS divided into 48,000,000 Ordinary Shares of NIS 0.25 par values each, and to

amend the Memorandum of Association and Articles of the Company accordingly.

