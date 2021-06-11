Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SuperCom Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPCB   IL0010830961

SUPERCOM LTD.

(SPCB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SuperCom : Proxy card - June 2021

06/11/2021 | 04:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF

SUPERCOM LTD.

June 30, 2021

NOTICE OF INTERNET AVAILABILITY OF PROXY MATERIAL: The Notice of Meeting, proxy statement and proxy card are available at http://www.supercom.com/investors

Please sign, date and mail

your proxy card in the

envelope provided as soon as

possible.

THIS PROXY WHEN PROPERLY EXECUTED WILL BE VOTED AS DIRECTED HEREIN.

IF NO DIRECTION IS INDICATED, THIS PROXY4 WILL BE VOTED "FOR" THE PROPOSALS HEREIN.

FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN

1. To increase the authorized (registered) share capital of the Company to 12,000,000 NIS divided into 48,000,000 Ordinary Shares of NIS 0.25 par values each, and to

amend the Memorandum of Association and Articles of the Company accordingly.

To change the address on your account, please check the box at right and indicate your new address in the address space above. Please note that changes to the registered name(s) on the account may not be submitted via this method.

Name of Shareholder

Number of shares:

Signature of Shareholder

Date:

Note: Please sign exactly as your name or names appear on this Proxy. When shares are held jointly, each holder should sign. When signing as executor, administrator, attorney, trustee or guardian, please give full title as such. If the signer is a corporation, please sign full corporate name by duly authorized officer, giving full title as such. If signer is a partnership, please sign in partnership name by authorized person.

PLEASE SIGN, DATE AND RETURN PROMPTLY by mail or email to general@supercom.com. PLEASE MARK YOUR VOTE IN BLUE OR BLACK INK AS SHOWN HERE x

--------------- . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

----------------

SUPERCOM LTD.

For the Annual General Meeting of the Company's Shareholders

To Be Held on June 30, 2021, at 6:00 P.M

THIS PROXY IS SOLICITED ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The undersigned shareholder of SUPERCOM Ltd. (the "Company") hereby appoints the Chairman of the Board, as the true and lawful attorney, agent and proxy of the undersigned, with full power of substitution, to vote, as designated below, all of the ordinary shares of the Company which the undersigned is entitled in any capacity to vote at the Special General Meeting of the shareholders of the

Company which will be held at the offices of the Company at 3, Rothchild Street, 13th Floor, Tel Aviv, Israel, on June 30, 2021, at 6:00 P.M, and all adjournments and postponements thereof.

(Continued and to be signed on the reverse side.)

Disclaimer

SuperCom Ltd. published this content on 10 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 08:05:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SUPERCOM LTD.
04:06aSUPERCOM  : Proxy card - June 2021
PU
04:04aSUPERCOM  : Notice of special general meeting of the company's shareholders
PU
06/07SUPERCOM  : to Present at the LD Micro Virtual Invitational Conference on June 9..
PR
05/27SUPERCOM  : Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
PR
05/21SUPERCOM  : to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 27, 2021
PR
05/03SUPERCOM  : HC Wainwright Upgrades SuperCom to Buy from Neutral, Sets $2 Price T..
MT
05/03SUPERCOM  : Wins New Project in California Valued at up to $4.0 million
PR
04/30SUPERCOM  : Reports Full Year 2020 Financial Results
PR
04/22SUPERCOM  : to Report Full Year 2020 Financial Results on April 30, 2021
PR
03/19UPDATE : SuperCom Soars 46% Following Award of Israeli COVID-19 Quarantine Compl..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12,5 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 28,2 M 28,2 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,26x
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees 94
Free-Float 77,1%
Chart SUPERCOM LTD.
Duration : Period :
SuperCom Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUPERCOM LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 2,00 $
Last Close Price 1,41 $
Spread / Highest target 41,8%
Spread / Average Target 41,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 41,8%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ordan Trabelsi President & Chief Executive Officer
Arie Trabelsi Chief Financial Officer & Director
Barak Trabelsi Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Menachem Mirski Independent Director
Shoshana Cohen Shapira Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUPERCOM LTD.36.89%28
ZSCALER, INC.2.60%28 070
KPIT TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED70.46%890
TRAFFIC CONTROL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-19.15%760
HANGZHOU HOPECHART IOT TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.25.44%752
BROADLEAF CO., LTD.-23.46%418