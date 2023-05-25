Advanced search
SUPERCOM LTD.

(SPCB)
2023-05-24
1.130 USD   +0.01%
SuperCom to Present at LD Micro Invitational XIII

05/25/2023 | 07:05am EDT
Tel Aviv, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2023) -  SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secured solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and Cybersecurity sectors, announced that the Company's President and CEO, Ordan Trabelsi, will present a corporate overview and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the 13th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, California on June 6th-8th, 2023. The presentation will begin at 12:30 PM ET on June 6th.

We invite interested parties to register to one-on-one meetings or watch the presentation virtually here: https://ldinv13.sequireevents.com/.

The presentation will also be posted on SuperCom's website www.supercom.com.

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification, and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, worldwide. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance, and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries, including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, livestock monitoring, and building and access automation. For more information, please visit SuperCom's website, www.supercom.com.

SuperCom Investor Relations:
ir@supercom.com
Kirin Smith
PCG Advisory
ksmith@pcgadvisory.com
(646) 863-6341

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/167301


© Newsfilecorp 2023
04/20Transcript : SuperCom Ltd., 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 20, 2023
CI
04/20Earnings Flash (50S) SUPERCOM Posts Q4 Revenue $5.1M
MT
04/20Tranche Update on SuperCom Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on September 24, 2015.
CI
04/20SuperCom Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
04/13SuperCom to Report Full Year 2022 Financial Results on April 20, 2023
PR
04/03Supercom : 6-K Items - Form 6-K
PU
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 20,0 M - -
Net income 2023 -5,90 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1,19x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 5,55 M 5,55 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,28x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 122
Free-Float 48,2%
Technical analysis trends SUPERCOM LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,13 $
Average target price 5,00 $
Spread / Average Target 342%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ordan Trabelsi President, Chief Executive Officer & Co-COO
Arie Trabelsi Chief Financial Officer & Director
Barak Trabelsi Vice President-Internet of Things
Shoshana Cohen Shapira Independent Director
Oren Raoul De-Lange Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUPERCOM LTD.-36.52%6
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.46.42%61 826
CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.-2.00%14 931
GEN DIGITAL INC.-21.42%10 763
SANGFOR TECHNOLOGIES INC.6.24%7 044
CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD.18.46%6 301
