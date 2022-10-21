Advanced search
10-20-2022
0.2335 USD   -2.67%
08:01aSuperCom to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on October 26, 2022
PR
10/14Supercom : Notice Special Meeting
PU
10/14Supercom : Proxy card
PU
SuperCom to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on October 26, 2022

10/21/2022 | 08:01am EDT
TEL AVIV, Israel , Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secured solutions for the e-Government, IoT and Cybersecurity sectors, will hold a conference call on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time (6:00 a.m. Pacific Time / 4:00 p.m. IL time) to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

SuperCom_Logo

SuperCom management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Conference Call Dial-In Information:

Date:                           Wednesday, October 26, 2022 
Time:                           9:00 a.m. Eastern time (6:00 a.m. Pacific time
U.S. toll-free:              877-545-0320 
Israel toll-free:           1-809-423-853  
International:              973-528-0002 
Access Code:             577031
Link:                           https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2259/46925

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, throughout the world. Through its proprietary e-government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, livestock monitoring, and building and access automation. For more information, visit www.supercom.com.

SuperCom IR Contact: 
ir@supercom.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1717536/SuperCom_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/supercom-to-report-third-quarter-2022-financial-results-on-october-26-2022-301655825.html

SOURCE SuperCom


© PRNewswire 2022
