The company, best known for its sweatshirts, hoodies, jackets and coats, made an underlying pretax loss of 10.6 million pounds ($14.4 million) in the six months to Oct. 24, versus a loss of 2.3 million pounds.

First half revenue slumped 23.3% and was down 27.2% in the 11 weeks to Jan. 9.

($1 = 0.7351 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey)