Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Superdry plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGP   GB00B60BD277

SUPERDRY PLC

(SGP)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/03 12:35:01 pm
297 GBX   -4.19%
03:32aFinancial Document
PU
03:01aSUPERDRY PLC : half year pre-close trading update
DJ
10/29SUPERDRY PLC : Total Voting Rights
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Financial Document

11/04/2021 | 03:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SuperdryPlc

("Superdry" or "the Company")

4 November 2021

Pre-Close Trading Statement

Trading update covering the 26-week period ('H1 22') and the 8-week period ('8 weeks') to 23 October 2021.

Encouraging start to Autumn/Winter 2021 season;

commitment to full price discipline driving continued gross margin gains

8 weeks

8 weeks

H1 22

H1 22

vs FY20

vs FY21

vs H1 20

vs H1 21

Group Revenue

(17.2)%

(8.8)%

(25.3)%

(2.4)%

Stores

(28.6)%

2.5%

(34.5)%

21.7%

Ecommerce

6.6%

(20.0)%

7.6%

(30.0)%

Total Retail (Stores and Ecommerce)

(17.7)%

(7.9)%

(23.2)%

(4.8)%

Wholesale

(16.6)%

(9.7)%

(28.3)%

1.2%

Julian Dunkerton, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, said:

"Superdry is recovering well from the disruption of the Covid-19 pandemic and I am really pleased with the start to the Autumn/Winter 2021 ('AW21') season, despite the ongoing disruption around the world. Once the new range landed and we began trading against a comparable full price period, we saw an acceleration into positive 2-year Retail like-for-like growth. Our focus on full-price sales continues to deliver improvements in gross margin and I am pleased that we are ending the half with 10% fewer inventory units than last year. We are encouraged by the performance this strategy is starting to deliver, which gives me further confidence in the full year outlook.

As consumers continue to return to stores, I am really excited about the opening of our new flagship store in Oxford Street on November 10th which will be a big statement about the future of the brand, offering the broadest range of sustainable product in our portfolio. It will showcase the full spectrum of our new ranges and will become a London base for the wholesale showroom and our influencer programme, which is a key pillar of the brand's digital first strategy."

Trading Performance

The improvement in trading in our Retail channels across the 8-week period has been encouraging, as we have exited sale and fully launched our AW21 collection. As anticipated, the full-price performance seen through the Summer has translated into stronger overall performance going into the peak Autumn months. Our core categories are resonating well, with AW21 jackets particularly strong. Womenswear mix is up 8%pts vs FY20 and represented 8 of our 10 top selling products in October.

Ecommerce

Much of the recent improvement has been delivered by Ecommerce, which is up 6.6% on a two-year basis. Growth gathered momentum in October as we finally began to trade against a comparable full-price period, following an extended sale in September FY20. This performance has been supported by our growing investment into social marketing.

Stores

The pandemic continues to materially impact physical store trading. First half performance was negatively impacted by temporary closures in Europe, as well as the permanent closure of 15 stores (including Regent Street in July). Footfall remains subdued in all markets and was still down 27%1 in the UK despite the easing of Covid-related restrictions. However, even against these headwinds, Store revenue has begun to recover and is up 21.7% year-on-year. The run-rate has also improved over the period on a 2-year basis as high-street footfall gradually returns.

Our full-price discipline continues to deliver increased profitability and in H1 has resulted in an improvement in gross margin across both Stores (+5.6%pts) and Ecommerce (+9.2%pts) year-on-year.

We currently have no significant availability issues in our retail operations arising from supply chain delays with sufficient options already in store to drive and maintain performance.

Wholesale

In line with the rest of the sector, the impact of global supply chain delays has been greater on our Wholesale channel due to the need to consolidate stock to fulfil orders. Despatches are 4-6 weeks behind plan as a result of intake delays, but we continue to work closely with our partners and do not currently foresee a risk to the season, with the majority of this timing reversing in H2.

Despite the drag experienced from Europe re-opening later than the UK and US, Wholesale revenue in H1 increased 1.2% year-on-year.

Notes

1. UK high-street footfall taken from the BRC and has been calculated as the 3-month average decline (versus two years ago) to September 2021.

For further information:

Superdry:

Adam Smith

adamj.smith@superdry.com

+44 (0) 1242 586747

Candice Johnson

candice.johnson@superdry.com

+44 (0)

1242 586747

Media enquiries

Tim Danaher

superdry@brunswickgroup.com

+44 (0)

207 404 5959

Notes to Editors

Our mission is "To inspire and engage style obsessed consumers, while leaving a positive environmental legacy" through hyper-segmentation of twelve consumer types across five collections. We design affordable, premium quality clothing, accessories and footwear which are sold around the world. We have a clear strategy for delivering continued growth via a multi-channel approach combining Stores, Ecommerce, and Wholesale.

Superdry has 226 physical stores and 487 franchisees and licensees. We operate in over 50 countries and have over 4,000 colleagues globally.

Cautionary Statement

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition and operational results of Superdry Plc. These statements and forecasts involve risk, uncertainty, and assumptions because they relate to events and depend upon circumstances that will occur in the future. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made only as at the date of this announcement. Nothing in this announcement should be construed as a profit forecast. Except as required by law, Superdry Plc has no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to correct any inaccuracies therein.

Disclaimer

Superdry plc published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2021 07:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SUPERDRY PLC
03:32aFinancial Document
PU
03:01aSUPERDRY PLC : half year pre-close trading update
DJ
10/29SUPERDRY PLC : Total Voting Rights
DJ
10/27SUPERDRY PLC : Directorate change
DJ
10/25SUPERDRY PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding
DJ
10/22WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Nasdaq takes a hit from Intel and Snap
10/22SUPERDRY PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding
DJ
10/22SUPERDRY PLC : Result of AGM
DJ
10/22ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Ally Financial, Intel, Las Vegas Sands, Tesla, Verizon...
10/20SUPERDRY PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SUPERDRY PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 667 M 912 M 912 M
Net income 2022 5,55 M 7,58 M 7,58 M
Net Debt 2022 227 M 311 M 311 M
P/E ratio 2022 44,7x
Yield 2022 0,25%
Capitalization 244 M 333 M 333 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,71x
EV / Sales 2023 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 3 782
Free-Float 68,3%
Chart SUPERDRY PLC
Duration : Period :
Superdry plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUPERDRY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 297,00 GBX
Average target price 357,14 GBX
Spread / Average Target 20,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Julian Marc Dunkerton Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Shaun Simon Wills Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Peter Olov Urban Sjölander Chairman
Silvana Bonello Chief Operating Officer
Helen A. Weir Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUPERDRY PLC20.44%333
INDITEX20.93%113 608
KERING8.85%93 077
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-14.58%70 746
ROSS STORES, INC.-6.73%41 695
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-4.02%31 923