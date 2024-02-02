The report comes hours after the London-listed company said Dunkerton, who is also its top shareholder, is considering making a cash offer for the shares he does not already own, among other options.
Superdry in its statement did not mention speculation about an outside takeover, only referring to a potential cash offer by Dunkerton, possibly with financing partners.
Superdry, Rcapital and Gordon Brothers have not yet responded to a Reuters request for comment.
Shares in Superdry more than doubled at close on Friday.
(Reporting by Anchal Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)