Superdry : Financial Document

SuperdryPlc ("Superdry" or "the Company") 27 January 2023 Interim Results for the 26-week period ending 29 October 2022 Strong Christmas trading; cautious on remainder of FY23 Superdry announces its Interim Results covering the 26-week period from 1 May 2022 to 29 October 2022 ("H1 23") and a trading update covering the 9-week period from 30 October 2022 to 31 December 2022. Brand recovery on track, with strong momentum for AW22 1 collection and new leading categories.

collection and new leading categories. Stores revenue +14.3% to £117.7m as customers returned to high streets, with strong demand for womenswear, denim, and jackets.

Wholesale declined 5.2%, due to a lagged recovery after Covid and shipment timing.

The return to a normalised cost base coupled with the slow start to Q1 in Europe, and the delayed recovery of Wholesale have all impacted first half profits, despite underlying recovery.

Adjusted Loss Before Tax 2 of £(13.6)m, includes foreign exchange gains of £17.2m (H1 22 FX loss of £1.1m).

of £(13.6)m, includes foreign exchange gains of £17.2m (H1 22 FX loss of £1.1m). Awarded a Climate Disclosure Project ("CDP") A rating, one of only two British fashion brands in the 'A List'.

Over the Christmas period, demand continued to strengthen, with stores back to 2019 levels in December and Retail 3 revenue up 24.9% in 9 weeks to 31 December 2022.

revenue up 24.9% in 9 weeks to 31 December 2022. Due to underperformance of Wholesale and increasing uncertainty on Q4, we have revised our outlook for FY23 adjusted profit before tax to be broadly breakeven (previously £10 - 20m). £m H1 23 H1 22 Vs H1 22 Group Revenue £287.2m £277.2m 3.6% Gross Margin Rate 52.1% 55.2% (3.2)%pts Adjusted loss before tax2 £(13.6)m £(2.8)m 385.7% Adjusting items2 £(4.1)m £6.8m n/a Statutory profit/(loss) before tax £(17.7)m £4.0m n/a Adjusted basic loss per share2 (11.2)p (3.8)p 194.7% Basic profit/(loss) per share (15.0)p 3.0p n/a Net working capital2 £119.3m £120.6m (1.1)% Net (debt)/cash position2 £(38.0)m £(3.9)m n/a Julian Dunkerton, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, said: "The Superdry brand has real momentum and I'm delighted by how our retail trading continues to strengthen. We've done this against a difficult macroeconomic backdrop by delivering well-designed,affordable, and responsibly sourced products which have resonated well with customers. Our coats performed really well in the run up to Christmas, and womenswear continues to be a highlight for us. Stores continued to recover strongly and online had its biggest ever week over Black Friday, helped by our new ecommerce platform which is delivering real benefits. We continued to receive positive recognition for our efforts to make Superdry the '#1 Sustainable Style Destination', and this year CDP awarded us an A rating, one of only two British fashion brands on this year's 'A List'. Despite the underlying brand recovery, our profits in the first half fell short of expectations mainly due to the underperformance of Wholesale. We reorganised our team and our approach to support our Wholesale partners and expect to see their confidence return following the retail success of AW22. Whilst we did trade well through November and December, the outlook for the remainder of the year is uncertain and as a result, we are moderating our profit outlook to broadly breakeven. We don't expect market conditions to become easier any time soon, but with a new financing package in place and the brand in great health, we approach the year ahead with optimism." 1

H1 23 Financial overview Revenue increased 3.6% year-on-year with retail channels growing 9.5% due to a strong return to physical retail whilst ecommerce growth of 1.6% was more modest as customer returned to shopping in stores. This was offset by both the slower rate of buy in Wholesale, given some stock overhang, which continued to be adversely affected by stock overhangs from Covid, and a later dispatch profile for AW22 1 product.

year-on-year with retail channels growing 9.5% due to a strong return to physical retail whilst ecommerce growth of 1.6% was more modest as customer returned to shopping in stores. This was offset by both the slower rate of buy in Wholesale, given some stock overhang, which continued to be adversely affected by stock overhangs from Covid, and a later dispatch profile for AW22 product. Gross margin contracted by 3.1%pts with the strong delivery of our full-price stance during a period of rising costs being offset by the delayed Wholesale price increases and additional stock clearance through the Wholesale channel.

full-price stance during a period of rising costs being offset by the delayed Wholesale price increases and additional stock clearance through the Wholesale channel. Adjusted loss before tax fell to £(13.6)m (H1 22 £(2.8)m), impacted both by the performance of Wholesale and a return to normal business rents and rates following a period of Covid-relief, offset by gains from cash margin hedges against exchange rate movements of £10.3m (H1 22 £(1.2) m) and a revaluation of foreign currency assets of £6.9m (H1 22 £0.1m).

Covid-relief, offset by gains from cash margin hedges against exchange rate movements of £10.3m (H1 22 £(1.2) m) and a revaluation of foreign currency assets of £6.9m (H1 22 £0.1m). Statutory loss before tax was £(17.7)m, a £21.7m decrease from a profit of £4.0m in H1 22.

Working capital showed a reduction of £1.3m year-on-year driven by a combination of increased inventory of £13.2m and receivables of £15.9m, offset by a rise in payables by £30.4m, all significantly affected by the timing of stock intake and wholesale dispatches.

year-on-year driven by a combination of increased inventory of £13.2m and receivables of £15.9m, offset by a rise in payables by £30.4m, all significantly affected by the timing of stock intake and wholesale dispatches. We ended the half with £38.0m net debt 2 as we entered our seasonal working capital high, exacerbated by a period of slower sales in October due to the warmer weather. As noted in our 22 December trading update, our cash position has continued to improve during the peak trading period, with net debt of £9.8m as of 31 December 2022. Christmas Trading (9 weeks from 30 October 2022 to 31 December 2022) The table below shows the revenue change on a one-year basis for the 9-week period ending 31 December 2022: £m Christmas Trading Year-to-date (9 weeks) (35 weeks) Group Revenue 4.5% 3.9% Stores 18.8% 16.1% Ecommerce 33.4% 15.3% Retail (Stores and Ecommerce) 24.9% 15.7% Wholesale* (57.4)% (18.0)% Over short trading periods, wholesale is always subject to material timing differences year-on-year and the longer-term trends are more indicative of overall performance. Over the 9-week period, group revenue was up 4.5% versus FY22 as physical store trading continued to recover, offsetting a material reduction in Wholesale dispatches. Retail revenue grew by 24.9%, reflecting both a strong recovery in stores, with more seasonal weather re-igniting strong demand for our outerwear. This was supported by a more strategic and well-executed Black Friday and end-of-season sale. Importantly, we saw a recovery in our Store sales beyond pre-Covid levels during a robust holiday trading period. The Black Friday event, our first major promotion in nine months, pulled a high volume of traffic into our stores and onto our Ecommerce site and kickstarted the successful Christmas trading period after the unseasonal weather in October. Our post-Christmas Sale then cleared stock at attractive rates for our customers - on better margins than our alternative clearance channels - helping to reduce our excess inventory, whilst having a small impact on gross margin. Wholesale has proved more challenging with revenue down 18.0% year-to-date, in part driven by the impact of shipment timings, some of which will reverse in the second half. However, there is still a Covid-related confidence lag in Wholesale, which we expect to close as our partners see how successful our AW221 range has performed through our own channels, giving them confidence to buy for future seasons. 2

We continued to deliver on our unit inventory reduction programme, with a further reduction from 12.4m at period end to 11.8m. As of 31 December 2022, the Company had £9.8m net debt2, supported by solid holiday trading. Gross margin for the 9 weeks is down 60 basis points on the prior year, largely driven by the continuing weakness in Wholesale along with the Black Friday and end-of-season clearance events. Outlook While the global macroeconomic outlook remains challenging, we have gained confidence from our recent robust retail performance and the strong demand for our brand across all geographies and platforms. We believe that our honest approach to high quality products for a great price has resonated well with consumers under pressure and we can see that reflected in our sales numbers. The more recent trading performance through the holiday period supports our view that the brand is resonating with consumers and continues to strengthen. That said, we are mindful of the challenges facing the consumer as we head into 2023 and remain very cautious about the potential for a soft spring. s a management team we are taking action to seek costs savings initiatives to support our performance. When combined with current margin run-rates and the underperformance of our Wholesale division, we believe it appropriate to amend our adjusted profit before tax guidance to broadly breakeven (previously £10 - 20m). Notes Autumn/Winter22 defined as week 19, commencing 4 September 2022 through to week 44, commencing 26 February 2023. 'Adjusted', 'Adjusting', Net working capital and 'Net (Debt)/Cash' are used as alternative performance measures ('APMs'). Definition of APMs and how they are calculated are disclosed in the financial statements in Note 18 and 22 'Net working capital' has been reconciled within the Finance Review. Retail is a combination of both the Stores and Ecommerce segments. Where commented upon, Full Price Mix is Net full price sales from full price channels, excluding mark- down product but including basket-building mechanics (e.g., 3 for 2 offers) as a proportion of total channel sales.

