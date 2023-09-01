FY 23 Prelim Results

OVERVIEW

Challenging retail environment and lagged Wholesale recovery putting pressure on liquidity, but turnaround

programme continues:

  • Brand and business recovery ongoing
  • Retail sales have proven robust, with footfall returning to high street and good third-party Ecommerce sales
  • Wholesale performance lagging own channels, steps taken to reset our strategy, returning to agency model
  • Adjusted Loss before Tax £(21.7)m
  • First in-person Global Sales Meeting since Covid, well received by Wholesale partners
  • Refinancing, equity raise and APAC IP sale complete, with proceeds received
  • Continuing to prioritise sustainability agenda - maintained CDP 'A-List'

Q1 Trading Update:

  • Retail revenues down c.7%, Wholesale down c.50%; total Group Revenue down c.18%
  • Unseasonable weather impacting Retail, with Wholesale partially impacted by timing differences and operational changes - adjusting for these the decline is closer to c.30%1

1 - Over short trading periods, wholesale is always subject to material timing differences year-on-year and the longer-term trends are more indicative of overall performance.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE & OUTLOOK

SHAUN WILLS, CFO

FY 23 FINANCIAL OVERVIEW

COST NORMALISATION, INFLATION AND WHOLESALE UNDERPERFORMANCE IMPACT PROFIT

£m

FY 23

FY 221

Mvmt

Group Revenue

622.5

609.6

2.1%

Gross Margin (%)

52.8

56.0

(3.2)% pts

Adjusted (Loss) / Profit before tax

(21.7)

21.6

-

Adjusting Items

(56.8)

(4.0)

-

Tax (Expense) / Credit

(69.6)

4.8

-

Statutory (Loss) / Profit after tax

(148.1)

22.4

-

Adjusted basic (loss) / earnings per share (p)

(111.8)

36.0

-

Statutory basic (loss) / earnings per share (p)

(181.3)

27.4

-

Net Working Capital

73.9

116.1

(42.2)m

Net Debt

(25.6)

(1.0)

(24.6)m

1 - The financial statements for the prior financial year have been restated to incorporate the impact of mis-statements to balancesat the year-end and in the brought forward balance sheet position at the end of FY21. The mis-statements impact the values of Other

debtors and the presentation of Property, plant and equipment and Intangible assets. Full detail of the changes and impact across the income statement and balance sheet can be found in Note 37: Prior-Year Adjustments of the Annual Report and Accounts

5

