Superdry PLC is a United Kingdom-based company that designs, produces, transports, markets and sells garments, footwear and accessories. The Company's segments include Stores, Ecommerce and Wholesale. Its Stores segment activities comprise the operation of the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, European and United States stores and concessions and include the sale to individual consumers of the Company's own brand clothing, footwear and accessories. The Ecommerce segment activities comprises the operation of all owned websites and partnerships with third party websites. This segment includes the sale to individual consumers of the Company's own brand clothing, footwear and accessories. The Wholesale segments activities comprise the ownership of the brand and wholesale distribution of own brand products (clothing, footwear and accessories) worldwide. It has approximately 219 physical stores and around 450 franchisees and licensees. It operates in over 50 countries.