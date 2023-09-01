Challenging retail environment and lagged Wholesale recovery putting pressure on liquidity, but turnaround
programme continues:
Brand and business recovery ongoing
Retail sales have proven robust, with footfall returning to high street and good third-party Ecommerce sales
Wholesale performance lagging own channels, steps taken to reset our strategy, returning to agency model
Adjusted Loss before Tax £(21.7)m
First in-person Global Sales Meeting since Covid, well received by Wholesale partners
Refinancing, equity raise and APAC IP sale complete, with proceeds received
Continuing to prioritise sustainability agenda - maintained CDP 'A-List'
Q1 Trading Update:
Retail revenues down c.7%, Wholesale down c.50%; total Group Revenue down c.18%
Unseasonable weather impacting Retail, with Wholesale partially impacted by timing differences and operational changes - adjusting for these the decline is closer to c.30%1
1 - Over short trading periods, wholesale is always subject to material timing differences year-on-year and the longer-term trends are more indicative of overall performance.
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE & OUTLOOK
SHAUN WILLS, CFO
FY 23 FINANCIAL OVERVIEW
COST NORMALISATION, INFLATION AND WHOLESALE UNDERPERFORMANCE IMPACT PROFIT
£m
FY 23
FY 221
Mvmt
Group Revenue
622.5
609.6
2.1%
Gross Margin (%)
52.8
56.0
(3.2)% pts
Adjusted (Loss) / Profit before tax
(21.7)
21.6
-
Adjusting Items
(56.8)
(4.0)
-
Tax (Expense) / Credit
(69.6)
4.8
-
Statutory (Loss) / Profit after tax
(148.1)
22.4
-
Adjusted basic (loss) / earnings per share (p)
(111.8)
36.0
-
Statutory basic (loss) / earnings per share (p)
(181.3)
27.4
-
Net Working Capital
73.9
116.1
(42.2)m
Net Debt
(25.6)
(1.0)
(24.6)m
1 - The financial statements for the prior financial year have been restated to incorporate the impact of mis-statements to balancesat the year-end and in the brought forward balance sheet position at the end of FY21. The mis-statements impact the values of Other
debtors and the presentation of Property, plant and equipment and Intangible assets. Full detail of the changes and impact across the income statement and balance sheet can be found in Note 37: Prior-Year Adjustments of the Annual Report and Accounts
5
Superdry PLC is a United Kingdom-based company that designs, produces, transports, markets and sells garments, footwear and accessories. The Company's segments include Stores, Ecommerce and Wholesale. Its Stores segment activities comprise the operation of the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, European and United States stores and concessions and include the sale to individual consumers of the Company's own brand clothing, footwear and accessories. The Ecommerce segment activities comprises the operation of all owned websites and partnerships with third party websites. This segment includes the sale to individual consumers of the Company's own brand clothing, footwear and accessories. The Wholesale segments activities comprise the ownership of the brand and wholesale distribution of own brand products (clothing, footwear and accessories) worldwide. It has approximately 219 physical stores and around 450 franchisees and licensees. It operates in over 50 countries.