SuperdryPlc ("Superdry" or "the Company") 1 September 2023 Full Year Results for the 52-week period ended 29 April 2023 Superdry announces its Full Year Results covering the 52-week period from 1 May 2022 to 29 April 2023 ("FY 23"), with comparisons on a 53-week basis from FY22, and a Q1 trading update covering the 13-week period from 30 April 2023 to 29 July 2023. Group revenue +2.1% to £622.5m as brand recovery continues; robust Retail growth of 14.6% was offset by a 19.1% decline in Wholesale as it continues to be impacted by a more cautious outlook from partners.

Stores revenue +14.7%, recovering from COVID in the US and UK, with strong peak holiday sales.

Ecommerce revenue +14.3% due to good third-party site performance and our best Black Friday event.

Gross margin down 3.2%pts to 52.8% due to continued clearance of aged stock.

62% of garments contain sustainably sourced materials, well ahead of 47% target.

The delayed recovery in Wholesale, and the return to normal rent and business rates impacted underlying profitability, resulting in an Adjusted Loss Before Tax 1 of £(21.7)m.

Statutory loss after tax of £(148.1)m (FY 22: £22.4m), mainly due to accelerated non-cash impairments of store assets of £43.3m, a non-cash reduction in the recognised deferred tax assets from £66.3m at FY22 to £nil in the current year, and other adjusting items.

Actions to improve the balance sheet continue, including IP sale and equity raise together yielding approximately £45m after year-end, alongside a cost saving programme to deliver £35m, to be fully realised in FY24. Agreed loan facilities during FY23 with Bantry Bay Capital for up to £80m, and a further £25m facility with Hilco Capital agreed post year end.

year-end, alongside a cost saving programme to deliver £35m, to be fully realised in FY24. Agreed loan facilities during FY23 with Bantry Bay Capital for up to £80m, and a further £25m facility with Hilco Capital agreed post year end. £m FY 23 FY 222 Vs FY 22 Group Revenue £622.5m £609.6m 2.1% Gross Margin Rate 52.8% 56.0% (3.2)%pts Adjusted (loss) / profit before tax2 £(21.7)m £21.6m n/a Adjusting items2 £(56.8)m £(4.0)m n/a Tax (Expense) / Credit £(69.6)m £4.8m n/a Statutory (loss) / profit after tax £(148.1)m £22.4m n/a Adjusted basic (loss) / profit per share2 (111.8)p 36.0p n/a Basic (loss) / profit per share (181.3)p 27.4p n/a Net working capital2 £73.9m £116.1m (36.3)% Net (debt) position2 £(25.6)m £(1.0)m n/a Julian Dunkerton, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, said: "This has been a difficult year for the business and the market conditions have been extremely challenging, especially in Wholesale. We've looked closely at how we operate and have taken decisive actions to improve our position, rebuild liquidity, and recapitalise our balance sheet, through careful preservation of cash and are-engineeredcost base. "The good news is that despite the external turbulence, the brand is in sound health and has momentum. Stores and Ecommerce delivered a strong sales performance, and I'm excited by our collections for the Autumn/Winter 23 season. While Wholesale remains very challenging, I believe the new team in place will recover this business in the medium-term. I'm really excited by our new partnership in Asia, finalised after year-end, which not only has helped rebuild our balance sheet but will ensure Superdry can achieve its potential as a truly global brand. "I'd like to thank all our team for their commitment during a period of change for the business. The start to the new year has been tough, not helped by unseasonal weather and highly promotional markets, and I'm not expecting the consumer environment to become any easier soon. However, the actions we have taken and continue to take to ensure the health of the business, give me more confidence as we look into the future." 1

FY 23 Financial overview Revenue increased 2.1% year-on-year with strong growth in Stores and Ecommerce of 14.7% and 14.3% respectively. This was offset by a 19.1% decline in Wholesale, due to a build-up of inventory over the pandemic and slower uptick in partner confidence driving weaker performance.

Gross margin contracted by 3.2%pts to 52.8% due to actions to clear aged stock, increased mix of third- party online sales and deferred price increases in Wholesale.

Total operating costs increased 9.6% to £341.7m due to the return to normal levels of rent and business rates, an increase in energy costs and wage inflation, offset by a reduction in head count at head office, reshaping the cost base with a £35m cost savings programme announced during the year, to be fully realised in FY24.

Adjusted loss before tax fell to £(21.7)m (FY 22 adj. Profit: £21.6m), impacted both by a return to normal business rents and rates following a period of COVID-relief and the underperformance of Wholesale, offset by FX gains of £10.6m (FY 22: £3.7m).

Statutory loss before tax of £(78.5)m (FY22 Stat. Profit: £17.6m) due to non-cash impairment charge and other adjusting items.

Recognised tax charge of £(69.6)m in the year, primarily because of the impairment of deferred tax assets on the balance sheet due to a revised outlook.

Working capital reduction of £42.2m year-on-year, driven by a combination of a 15.2% decline in inventory as part of our aged stock clearance programme, and a 27.0% reduction in our accounts receivable, primarily Wholesale related.

Year-end net debt £25.6m (FY22 net debt: £1.0m) and with £22.4m of cash and cash equivalents . Q1 Trading Update (13 weeks from 30 April 2023) £m vs. FY 23 (13 Wks) Stores (3.7)% Ecommerce (12.6)% Retail3 (6.6)% Wholesale (50.3)% Group Revenue (18.4)% Group revenue was down 18.4% over the period but in terms of overall performance, we are performing broadly in line with our expectations as full-price trading and the cost efficiency programme are driving margin improvement. First quarter Store revenue declined by 3.7% when compared with the same period last year, largely on account of the unseasonable weather, and a later start to our end-of-season sale. Ecommerce sales declined by 12.6%, also impacted by the later start to sale, as well as a profit-focused reduction in spend on digital marketing. In total, our Retail segment was down 6.6%. Wholesale revenue is down 50.3% during the period, which is partly a result of year-on-year timing differences. Adjusting for these, the underlying performance is closer to 30% down which is more in line with expectations and reflects changes including the decision to exit our US wholesale operation. Wholesale production and distribution has long lead times, and it will take some time for the impact of the new leadership in this area and the reversion to an agency model in some major European markets, to be seen in the sales performance.

Outlook The consumer retail market continues to remain challenging and unpredictable. The extreme weather events across the UK and Europe have had a negative impact on our Spring Summer collection. Conversely, our new Autumn Winter collection is selling better this early in the season, than usual. Building on the success of our jacket collection last year, we continue to anticipate another strong year for our outerwear. For the full year, we don't expect to see significant revenue growth as we focus on cost savings and margin improvement. The £35m cost savings programme announced earlier in the year should be fully realised during FY24. Notes 'Adjusted', 'Adjusting', Net working capital and 'Net (Debt)/Cash' are used as alternative performance measures ('APMs'). Definition of APMs and how they are calculated are disclosed in Note 24. 'Net working capital' has been reconciled within the Finance Review. The financial statements for the prior financial year have been restated to incorporate the impact of mis-statements to balances at the year-end and in the brought forward balance sheet position at the end of FY21. The mis-statements impact the values of Other debtors and the presentation of Property, plant and equipment and Intangible assets. Full detail of the changes and impact across the income statement and balance sheet can be found in Note 26: Prior-Year Adjustments. Retail is a combination of both the Stores and Ecommerce segments. Refer to Note 6: Segment Information for more details. Autumn/Winter 2022 defined as 'AW22'; Spring/Summer 2022 defined as 'SS22'; Autumn/Winter 2023 defined as 'AW23'; Spring/Summer 2023 defined as 'SS23'; Autumn/Winter 2024 defined as 'AW24'; Spring/Summer 2024 defined as 'SS24'.

Our mission is "To be the #1 Premium Sustainable Style Destination" through our distinct collections, defined by consumer style choices. We design affordable, premium quality clothing, accessories and footwear which are sold around the world. We have a clear strategy for delivering continued growth via a multi-channel approach combining Stores, Ecommerce, and Wholesale. Superdry has 213 physical stores and 410 Superdry-branded franchised and licensed stores in 51 countries, as well as 18 Superdry-branded websites translated into 21 languages.