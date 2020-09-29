Superdry : Form of Proxy 2020

Form of Proxy

I/We hereby appoint the Chairman of the Meeting OR the person indicated in the box above as my/our proxy to vote in respect of my/our full voting entitlement* on my/ our behalf at the Annual General Meeting of Superdry Plc, and at any adjourned meeting.

* For the appointment of more than one proxy, please refer to Explanatory Note 2 (see front). Please use a black pen. Mark with an X Please mark here to indicate that this proxy appointment is one of multiple appointments being made. inside the box as shown in this example. Vote Vote Ordinary Resolutions For Against Withheld For Against Withheld 1. To receive the audited accounts of the Company. 11. To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as the Company's auditors to hold office until the conclusion of the next general meeting of the Company at which accounts are laid. 2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report. 12. To authorise the Directors to agree the auditors' remuneration. 3. To receive and approve the Directors' 13. To authorise the Company to make donations to Remuneration Policy which will take effect at the political parties, organisations and incur political conclusion of the meeting. expenditure. 4. To re-elect Julian Dunkerton as a Director of the 14. To authorise the Directors to allot shares. Company. Special Resolutions 5. To re-elect Faisal Galaria as a Director of the 15. To authorise the Directors to allot shares for cash Company. and to disapply pre-emption rights up to a nominal value of £205,069. 6. To re-elect Nick Gresham as a Director of the 16. To authorise the Directors to allot shares for cash Company. and to disapply pre-emption rights up to an additional nominal value of £205,069. 7. To re-elect Georgina Harvey as a Director of the 17. To authorise the Company to make market Company. purchases of its own shares. 8. To re-elect Alastair Miller as a Director of the 18. That a general meeting (other than an AGM) may Company. be called on not less than 14 clear days' notice. Ordinary Resolution 9. To re-elect Helen Weir as a Director of the 19. That the Long Term Incentive Plan, known as the Company. Superdry Performance Share Plan, is extended for a further 10 years.

10. To re-elect Peter Williams as a Director of the Company.

