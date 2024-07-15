JP Jenkins Ltd

Superdry PLC shares now trading on JP Jenkins



15-Jul-2024 / 09:00 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





15th July 2024

JPJ: SDRY

ISIN: GB00B60BD277

Superdry PLC

("Superdry PLC" or "SDRY" or the "Company")

Shares now trading on JP Jenkins

London, UK, 15th July 2024 – Superdry PLC (JPJ: SDRY), today announces its shares (https://corporate.superdry.com/) have been admitted to trade on JP Jenkins share dealing platform. Superdry PLC is based at Unit 60 The Runnings, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, GL51 9NW and is registered as a company in England and Wales under Companies House, company number 07063562.

Superdry plc designs, produces, markets, and sells clothing, footwear, and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The Company operates through stores, concessions, various Internet sites, multi-brand independents and distributors, franchise, and license stores. It operates 213 owned, and 410 franchised and licensed stores; and 18 international websites. The company was formerly known as SuperGroup Plc and changed its name to Superdry plc in January 2018. Superdry plc was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom.

JP Jenkins provides a share trading venue for unlisted or unquoted assets in companies, enabling shareholders and prospective investors to buy and sell equity on a matched bargain basis. JP Jenkins is a trading name of InfinitX Limited and Appointed Representative of Prosper Capital LLP (FRN453007).

Shareholders wishing to trade these securities can do so through their stockbroker. Trades will be conducted at a level that JP Jenkins is able to match a willing seller and a willing buyer. Trades can be conducted, and instructions can be accepted, during normal business hours. Shareholders or potential investors can place instructions via their existing UK regulated stockbroker.

The indicative pricing for the ordinary shares (ISIN: GB00B60BD277), as well as the transaction history, will be available on the JP Jenkins website at (https://jpjenkins.com/)

Julian Dunkerton, CEO of Superdry Plc Commented: “Today’s delisting from the London stock market marks an important milestone in our journey back to sustainable long-term growth. We are confident that life away from the heightened exposure of the markets will allow us to make decisions more quickly and focus on doing what we do best: creating quality clothes that serves our diverse community, prioritises sustainability, leads with craft, and celebrates culture.

We are now well-placed to build on our strengths as a great British brand renowned globally for quality, craftsmanship, and authenticity.

I am incredibly grateful to all who have supported us so far.”

Veronika Oswald, Commercial Director of JP Jenkins Ltd commented: “Overall, SuperDry Plc's shift to JP Jenkins underscores a broader trend where companies are exploring new venues and methods to meet their trading and shareholder engagement needs. This transition is paving the way for other companies considering similar moves, fostering a dynamic and adaptive trading environment in London."

For further information, please contact: