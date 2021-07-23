Superdry : The Ultimate Guide to Superdry Backpacks for Back to School

Finding a new backpack that is hard-wearing and on-trend for a new year at school or college warrants an in-depth review of products to ensure you find your perfect bag. Superdry offers a vast range of backpacks for men and women featuring versatile and iconic styles for a range of uses.

We've created a complete guide to help you find a bag that is best suited to your needs and ensures you get the most out of your new bag.

Best All-Rounder School Backpacks

The Montana Rucksackis a firm favourite here at Superdry. This handy and hard-wearing backpack will serve you well year after year. Featuring a large 21L main compartment capacity as well as a smaller front zipped compartment, two side pouches and a small pouch on the inside, you will be sure to fit everything you need, from your lunch to your laptop, for school or college. This classic Superdry backpack has been re-designed for the new season with an on-trend tie-dye pattern making this bag an ideal addition to every outfit, on or off-campus.

Customer Reviews:

'Goes great with my daughters new Superdry jacket for going back to school' ★★★★★

'Super cute, exactly what I was looking for' ★★★★★

This City Backpackis a classic, featuring an iconic shape and style that you will be reaching for day after day. With two hard-wearing adjustable straps and a grab handle on top, this is an ideal bag of choice for those on the go. This sleek backpack with simple logo detailing is designed for ultimate practicality in mind with endless amounts of storage. The City Backpack features a padded laptop sleeve with zip fastening in the main compartment, a small front zip compartment, and side pouches to stash small items. This backpack is our go-to choice for a durable and long-lasting bag.

Customer Review:

'Lovely colour. Strong and sturdy bag. Totally worth it for busy people on the go!'- ★★★★★

Best Backpacks for Sports

Maintaining a busy schedule between school or college and sports clubs or events means you need to have the appropriate school bags to stay on top of different activities. The Superdry Sports Performance collection features not only technical sportswear but also high-quality backpacks ideal for extra-curricular activities. TheDrawstring Packable Baghas a large capacity to fit everything you need for a busy schedule; however, the super practical element of the bag is the material itself. This contemporary option is made from a lightweight and packable material, so you can stow it away when not in use or have it on hand to use when needed.

£19.99

Customer Reviews:

'The most stylish and affordable gym sack or bag I have ever had. It is lightweight and has plenty of room for everything you need. I would also recommend this for day trips' - ★★★★★

'Great bag for the gym, love how you can fold it away into the front pouch to it put away'- ★★★★★

The Reflective Drawstring Baghas a lightweight drawstring design for easy access and bold branding detail in an all-over reflective print for ultimate impact. These drawstring bags offer a cost-effective option for a school sports bag that still delivers unbeatable durability to ensure they last longer than just the first term!

Customer Reviews:

'Great product fast delivery and fantastic value for money' - ★★★★★

'Well constructed bag' - ★★★★

Best Backpack for Teens

The Unisex Waxed Canvas Montana Backpackis the bag of choice within the Original & Vintage Collection. This stylish backpack will last well beyond the school year with its sturdy construction, adjustable straps, front zip compartment and two side pouches. Whatever you are carrying day-to-day, the main compartment with its large capacity will have more than enough storage space. Not to mention its classic style, with a waxed material finish to increase its longevity. Work or play, this bag is sure to be a treasured addition to every outfit.

£44.99

Customer Reviews:

'Looks really nice!' ★★★★★

Most Stylish Backpacks

For a bag that delivers on style, just as much as practicality, theTopload Utility Backpackis an ideal choice. This chic rucksack style has a surprisingly large main compartment with a drawstring closure and featuring a buckle fastened hood for a stylish addition to this vintage-inspired backpack which also provides extra storage. With lots of small pockets and compartments for endless storage, this bag is the perfect option for a functional and durable school bag.

Customer Reviews:

'Can keep up with the bulk loads of my stuff… and of course it's bigger than I expected. Anyway, it also has the pad inside for laptop protection.' ★★★★★

This Toploader backpackhas an unbeatable style with the foldover hood on the main compartment and authentic detailing on zips, buckles, and trims. An easy option as a practical school bag, it also makes for a vintage-inspired addition to any casualwear outfit. Made from hard-wearing materials and durable construction, it is sure to be the bag of choice for any style-conscious teen.

Customer Reviews:

Good quality, amazing style and very practical' ★★★★★

'Superb quality materials. Modern and fresh design. Plenty of pocket space for utility.' ★★★★★

'Beautiful toploader. Love the colour match and the quality for the price is great compared to other toploaders for almost 2x the price but not reflected in the quality. I'm also personally not a fan of magnetic clips, so this is a great option if you aren't either. More colours hopefully in the future!' - ★★★★★

Best Backpacks for Rainy Days

For days with unpredictable weather, a reliable school bag that can withstand the British rain is a must. The Disco Backpackis the perfect option featuring a durable faux-leather material, in a beautiful rose foil colour, that water droplets will roll right off and protect your belongings. Featuring all the practical features that you would expect with a Superdry backpack, including a large main compartment, sturdy adjustable straps, and rubberised zip pulls. Additionally, the bold Rose shiny material will be an easy one to spot on those rainy days.

Customer Reviews:

'Love this ruckie - roomy & stylish. It is such a lovely colour as well. Very pleased with it.' ★★★★★

'Bought this for my daughter in high school. Really good quality. Very pleased.' ★★★★★

The Tarp Backpackis made from a hard-wearing polyester material to withstand rain showers, which covers the entire front of the backpack and the two adjustable straps. This durable water-resistant backpack features two zipped compartments, four zipped side pockets, and adjustable side buckles. With endless storage and a hard-wearing style, you will be using this backpack at any and every opportunity.

£54.99

Customer Reviews:

'Very, very pleased with the bag. I didn't realise how many compartments it had and how big it actually was. I would definitely purchase another one in the near future if I need one.' ★★★★★

'Strong and sturdy with lots of compartments. Excellent stuff!' ★★★★★

Most Durable Backpacks

This classic-shaped backpack with a soft, bohemian-inspired look; is much more than the stylish option. Thanks to the hard-wearing adjustable straps, a padded back, and well-constructed seams: this sturdy bag will last well beyond the school year. The Bohemian Montana Backpackfeatures all the necessary components of a school bag: a large main compartment, small front zip pocket and inner sleeve and pockets.

£39.99

Customer Reviews:

'Great product, very sturdy.' ★★★★★

This Original & Vintage update on a classic large backpack features a hard-wearing polyester and thick cotton material with reinforced seams for ultimate durability. Designed with numerous external pockets, in addition to the 22L capacity main compartment, this backpack will withstand the test of time beyond the school year. Shop the reliable Thunder Backpackfor an easy choice this season; whether you need it for school or weekend trips, this bag will be there for all of your adventures.

Customer Reviews:

'Capacity is nice, feels nice to wear, comfortable, would recommend highly, not a better backpack for £32.50' ★★★★★

'Brilliant bag and a bargain at half price.' ★★★★★

Best Backpacks for Laptops

This sporty style backpack has a minimalist and chic look that delivers real practicality, featuring a drawstring design and two adjustable buckles on the main compartment to ensure your devices are secure. This bag features a dedicated laptop sleeve inside the backpack, giving you total confidence that your valuables are safe while on the move. The Sportscode Top Loader Backpackalso includes two front zip pockets and a discreet back pocket, giving you more than enough space for all your essentials and more.

The hard-wearing Neo Tarp Backpackis the perfect choice for a bag to carry precious belongings from laptops to other electronic devices. This durable bag features a laptop sleeve within the main compartment to ensure your electronics travel safely and securely while on the move. A bold, monochrome design on the front of the bag includes zipped compartments for more storage and adjustable clip fastenings for more security on the sides. This well-constructed, durable bag will be a reliable option for your valuables, whether for day-to-day use or trips further afield.

Customer Reviews:

'Just love it!!' ★★★★★

'Good Quality, customer service and delivery' ★★★★★

Most Affordable School Backpacks

This staple backpack style features a 25L capacity across two large main compartments plus two front zip pockets for smaller items- making it great value for money! The Fenton Backpackincludes the high-quality construction you would expect from Superdry, in the padded back, adjustable straps and the sturdy top grab handle. This simple style takes inspiration from retro American Track & Field Sports for an iconic accessory that is always on-trend.

Customer Reviews:

'Great backpack for school' ★★★★

'Plenty of room for all my daughter's sports gear & school books. Great quality.' ★★★★★

Taking inspiration from iconic skate style, the Classic Montana Rucksackis another staple backpack that offers plenty of room- and great value for money at 50% off! This bag features a large capacity main compartment, bold colour and classic Superdry branding, an option that will be sure to be on heavy rotation for school and weekends. for rotation for school and on the weekends.

Customer Reviews:

'Good size rucksack for starting secondary school. Fits files, mobile phone and other necessary equipment. Excellent price.' ★★★★★

'Good size with just the right number of handy pockets. Good quality design, fabric and finish. I bought it for myself but my son happily borrowed it for a weekend in London. We are happy with it! :)' ★★★★★

Start a new term at school, college or university the best way possible with a new school bag that will serve you well this school year. Find the perfect match for your budget and style within the Superdry range of backpacks for menand women. Discover re-imagined designs on classic backpack styles, featuring high-quality construction and practical storage, so you always have a functional and stylish bag for school.