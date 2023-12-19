(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers among London Main Market small-caps on Tuesday.

SMALL-CAP - WINNERS

DFS Furniture PLC, up 6.1% at 134.8 pence, 12-month range 95.9p-170p. The furniture and homeware retailer adds to recent gains, climbing 18% in the past week and 28% over the past month. In September, DFS released its results for the financial year that ended June 25. Despite profit halving and revenue falling, DFS won over investors as it said it continued to win UK market share and outlined a path to improving margins.

SMALL-CAP - LOSERS

Superdry PLC, down 17% at 34.85p, 12-month range 28.15p-168.00p. Shares in the clothing retailer hit a 12-month low before recovering somewhat, as it warns its profit for its current financial year ending at the end of April will suffer amid the "well-documented challenging trading environment". The company points to an "abnormally mild autumn" which resulted in a delayed uptake of its Autumn/Winter 23 collection. Retail falls 13% year-on-year in the 26 weeks to October 28, as Wholesale plunges 41%, which Superdry says is partly due to its exit from US wholesale operations. "Despite progress on strategic priorities and ongoing programme to recapitalise the balance sheet, the external environment has proven challenging and trading performance has been significantly below management expectations," it says.

De La Rue PLC, down 6.8% at 75.5p, 12-month range 29.10p-84.87p. The security printed products maker says revenue slips 1.7% year-on-year in the six months ended September 30 to GBP161.5 million from GBP164.3 million. Currency revenue falls 2.6% to GBP113.4 million, offsetting a 5.7% rise in Authentication revenue, which reaches GBP48.1 million. De La Rue also had booked GBP2.4 million in Identity Solutions revenue in the prior year, with no such revenue recognised in the recent period. Its loss before tax widens to GBP16.8 million from GBP15.9 million. However, De La Rue reiterates guidance for GBP100 million in Authentication revenue for the whole financial year, as well as adjusted operating profit in the early GBP20 million range.

By Elizabeth Winter, Alliance News deputy news editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

