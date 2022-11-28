Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Superdry plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGP   GB00B60BD277

SUPERDRY PLC

(SGP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:32 2022-11-28 am EST
125.30 GBX   -1.03%
03:22aSuperdry confirms talks with hedge-fund backed lender to secure future
AN
03:09aLondon Stocks Seen Tracking Asia Lower
DJ
02:23aUK's Superdry in talks with Bantry Bay over $85 million asset-based facility
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Superdry confirms talks with hedge-fund backed lender to secure future

11/28/2022 | 03:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Superdry PLC has confirmed it is in talks with a US hedge fund as the business faces an uncertain future if it cannot secure a new lender.

The clothing retailer said last month that there was a "material uncertainty" over the future of its business as a GBP70 million loan facility is set to expire in January.

On Monday, Superdry confirmed a report in the Telegraph that it is trying to secure funding from Bantry Bay Capital, which is backed by US activist investor Elliott Advisors.

"Superdry acknowledges recent press speculation about its previously announced refinancing process and confirms that it is in negotiations with Bantry Bay Capital Ltd, the specialist lending provider, to replace the existing up to GBP70 million asset-backed lending facility," the business said on Monday.

It added that there was no certainty of an agreement and it would make a further announcement "when appropriate".

"We remain in discussions with other lenders," Superdry said.

It comes just over a month after the warning from Chair Peter Sjolander which accompanied what was otherwise a strong set of results for the business.

He said: "We have had positive discussions with prospective lenders but at this point we have not yet secured committed funding beyond January.

"The directors acknowledge that, until these discussions conclude, a material uncertainty exists around the going concern of the group, although we remain confident of a positive outcome."

The company returned to profit in the financial year that ended April 30, moving from a pretax loss of almost GBP37 million to a profit of GBP18 million, it revealed last month.

Revenue rose by nearly a tenth to just under GBP610 million in the same period as shops reopened again after the pandemic.

Over the weekend the Telegraph reported that the talks between Superdry and Bantry Bay were advanced and a deal could be agreed this week. However the talks could still fall apart.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2022/11/26/elliott-advisors-poised-bankroll-70m-rescue-superdry/

By August Graham, PA Business Reporter

source: PA

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

All news about SUPERDRY PLC
03:22aSuperdry confirms talks with hedge-fund backed lender to secure future
AN
03:09aLondon Stocks Seen Tracking Asia Lower
DJ
02:23aUK's Superdry in talks with Bantry Bay over $85 million asset-based facility
RE
02:19aClothing Retailer Superdry Confirms Talks to Refinance $85 Million Lending Facility
MT
01:21aUS hedge fund set to refinance Superdry with £70m package
AQ
11/27British Retailer Superdry Nears $84 Million Refinancing Deal with Elliott Advisors-back..
MT
11/17Superdry : Results of General Meeting 2022
PU
11/16UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/15UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/14UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SUPERDRY PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 645 M 780 M 780 M
Net income 2023 14,0 M 16,9 M 16,9 M
Net Debt 2023 214 M 259 M 259 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,32x
Yield 2023 3,99%
Capitalization 104 M 126 M 126 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,49x
EV / Sales 2024 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 4 000
Free-Float 63,5%
Chart SUPERDRY PLC
Duration : Period :
Superdry plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUPERDRY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 126,60 GBX
Average target price 232,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 83,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Julian Marc Dunkerton Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Shaun Simon Wills Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Peter Olov Urban Sjölander Chairman
Matt Horwood Chief Technology Officer
Silvana Bonello Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUPERDRY PLC-54.38%126
INDITEX-12.51%80 762
KERING-22.86%69 476
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.22.32%58 645
ROSS STORES, INC.1.45%40 238
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-33.01%18 660